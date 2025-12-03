Backroad Boundary Market a huge success

The 5th annual Backroad Boundary Christmas Market, that took place Saturday, November 29, was a huge success. The Barwick Hall was filled with fifty crafters, the hall’s atmosphere was joyful and the many people attending added to the fun of the day.

Organizer Andrea Schram shared that an event such as this takes five to six months of planning. Andrea loves hosting this type of event to bring everyone together, it’s so nice to see friends and family and community members that she doesn’t usually see! Just a few of the vendors attending the market were Stellar sea food truck, Edna Wood making lunch, the Pink Parasol Tea Room, the Lemonade Squeeze, and many more. Andrea was truly amazed at so much talent under one roof, as were all attending this event. Definitely a little bit of everything!

Andrea would like to thank everyone for the community support. She shared, “It truly is heartwarming.”

Backyard Boundary really wanted to thank the community for another year of support towards her business, therefore she donated a Yeti cooler for the door prize and had free hot chocolate and candy canes for shoppers. The winner of the Yeti Cooler was Katrina Koomans and Susan Carmody won a gift basket of goodies.

Andrea humbly shared, “I couldn’t have put the event on without the vendors and amazing shoppers from all over the district.”

A reminder that Holly Daze takes place this week, December 5 and 6. The parade is on Friday, December 5 starting at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available during the parade. The lighting of the tree follows the parade. An amazing display of fireworks tops off the evening.