Back to school summer fun days a huge success

Last Friday, August 25, Weechi-it-te-win, Gizhewaadiziwin and the Health Access Centre joined together to provide a Family Fun Day. This was a celebration for families to share a fun and enjoyable day before the start of the school season.

The turn out was amazing as over 500 people of all ages attending. Sixty five tube rides were thoroughly enjoyed with Sunset Water Sports providing the rides. There was also bouncy castles, lawn games, sand toys, a backpack for each youth attending and much more.

All the busy activities definitely made participants hungry as over 400 hamburgers were served along with 250 hotdogs. Lou’s Sweet Treats served over 350 ice cream cones.

The organizers were thrilled to receive a donation of fruit including bananas, oranges and apples and other fruits from our local Salvation Army.

Robyn Dennis the Health Care Educator at Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre said, “The Health Team was thrilled to participate in the shared event and provide fruit cups to all those attending”.

Dennis shared she would be pleased to participate in this event again, as would all agencies involved.

It was great to see so many families enjoying the water sports, many other activities, the food and the weather conditions made for an amazing.