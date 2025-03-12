 

B.C. wins case for power use limits by cryptocurrency miners

12 March 2025
By Justin Fiacconi,
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Canada's National Observer

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of the government limiting  electricity supply to a cryptocurrency mining firm in the northern part  of the province because of the substantial demands it would place on the  power supply.  

The decision  upheld an earlier court ruling against Conifex Timber Ltd., a forestry  company located in Prince George with high-performance computing  facilities used for cryptocurrency mining and large data centres. The  company was seeking unrestricted access to B.C. electricity.

The  appeal court ruled that BC Hydro has the right to act in the public  interest – in this case, to protect B.C.’s electricity supply and  contain electricity prices for ratepayers. Like all cryptocurrency  mining operations, Conifex requires vast amounts of energy, referred to  in the court ruling as “unique electricity consumption characteristics.”

 Conifex was seeking to consume approximately 2.5 million megawatt hours  of electrical energy per year for its cryptocurrency mining centres –  nearly half the expected annual generation of the province’s new Site C  dam in Peace River, said Christopher O’Reilly, CEO of BC Hydro.

Canada is home to the fourth-largest  crypto mining industry in the world, in part because of its abundance  of clean energy. These operations require large amounts of electricity  to run high-powered computers around the clock to verify cryptocurrency  transactions.

While firms have targeted B.C. for its cheap electricity, recent provincial policy changes — Bill 24, the Energy Statutes Amendment Act,  which regulates electricity service for cryptocurrency mining firms —  curtailed the arrival of new firms because of the demands they have  placed on B.C. electricity. 

Those  demands will only grow as the province transitions to electric  vehicles, an important part of the province’s environmental goals, said  Werner Antweiler, Associate Professor at the UBC Sauder School of  Business.

Transitioning  all of B.C.’s light duty vehicles to electric would require several  terawatt hours of power — “So, up to ten, fifteen, twenty per cent of  what we currently produce; we need more,” said Antweiler. 

Projections  from BC Hydro dating back to December 2020 for electricity demand did  not account for the cryptocurrency mining industry boom in the province  over the past three to five years. Now, the sudden growth in demand for  electricity from crypto mining firms has forced the province to weigh  the benefits of attracting new business to the province against the need  to adhere to existing provincial climate goals and prevent higher  electricity costs for ratepayers. 

Like  British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec have similar concerns and have  taken measures to delay or reduce unfettered electricity supply to  industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining operations.

In 2022, Manitoba suspended all new connections  with crypto mining firms to give the province time to develop a new  regulatory framework in response to the new electricity demands. Hydro  Quebec has increased its rates for crypto mining firms and capped the  amount of electricity available to them. 

Additionally, New Brunswick has issued a moratorium against all new large-scale, short-notice requests for electricity and new requests from cryptocurrency miners. 

In 2022, the Ontario provincial government proposed  to exclude cryptocurrency mining firms from an incentive program that  would have allowed them to tame electricity costs. However, where things  currently stand is somewhat unclear.

The  notable outlier is Alberta, whose largely deregulated framework compared  with other provinces provides an open-door policy for cryptocurrency  mining firms with minimal regulation. Not only does the province see  this as an opportunity to generate economic revenue, but ATB Financial —  a financial institution and Crown corporation owned fully by the  province of Alberta — has become a reliable banking partner for crypto mining firms.

Antweiler  is not as convinced of the economic upside of these firms. “It  generates absolutely no economic benefit,” says Antweiler.  “[Cryptocurrency] is a speculative asset — it has no other use than to  facilitate fraud, scams, and money laundering.

“This is a slow-burning Ponzi scheme,” said Antweiler. “The most successful Ponzi scheme probably in human history.”

Beyond  that, the cryptocurrency industry is an environmental menace simply  because of its insatiable demands on energy which in many places is  generated by burning coal or gas, fossil fuels which have high carbon  emissions that cause global warming.

study  from BC Hydro in 2022 warned that unchecked growth of cryptocurrency  mining operations, and the ensuing potential for exponential growth in  their use of electricity, could likely set back provincial climate and  electrification goals. The consequences of which would ultimately be  felt by consumers and ratepayers. 

According to the same 2022 study, within a more global context, countries such as China, Egypt, and Qatar, have all banned cryptocurrency mining “because of concerns related to the environment, energy demands and the economy.” 

Even as crypto markets plummet worldwide,  crypto mining operations may pop up in deregulated regions where  electricity is cheap, so long as the operations cost less to run than  the value of cryptocurrencies. 

Though, as  more and more governments move to protect their electricity supply from  overuse, there will be fewer and fewer places for these firms to go. 

