Awards night honours best of 4-H

The Rainy River District 4-H recently held its award night banquet. The following are this year’s winners.

First Year volunteers

Melissa Jenson

Madeline Hartnell

Amy Teeple

Leader certificates

15-year seal

George Chojko-Bolec

10-year seal

Angela Haw

Nadine Gerula

Tami LeBlanc

First year members

Easton Brown

Rustin Chartier

Calder Godin

Rihanna Morrison

Landon Teeple

Robin Logsdon

Olivia Seguin

Hailey Wilson

Bryce Rudolph

Mason Teeple

Ryker Jenson

Melaina Olson

Emily Romyn

4-H project Awards – 6 projects

Sydney Romyn

Danielle Schram

Matthew Wilson

Aynsley Teeple

4-H project-12 projects

Aaron Bujold

Carenna Haw

Kaitlyn Hay

First year Beef members

Easton Brown

Rustin Chartier

Calder Godin

Ryker Jenson

Robin Logsdon

Bryce Rudolph

Landon Teeple

Hailey Wilson

Longstanding Graduate Award

Aaron Bujold

Avery Cates

Taylor Croswell

Kaitlyn Hay

Alanna Gerula

Book Award – senior

Lauryn Marchant

Andrea Schram

Book Award – Junior

Marlee Bliss

Sydney Romyn

Jessica Teeple

Melaina Olson

Ontario Plowman’s Association Award

Talon Jenson was awarded this award for the positive behaviour and work ethic he displayed while participating in the Dawson Beef Club. The Ontario Plowman’s Award is presented to someone who is believed to be the future of Ontario Agriculture.

Rainy River Feeder Finance Co-op Carcass Award & Rainy River Hereford Association 4-H Carcass Award

Lauryn Marchant was awarded both awards.

The Feeder Finance Carcass Award goes to the member with the highest grading Market Steer.

The Hereford Association Carcass Award goes to the member with the highest grading Market Steer with Hereford influence.