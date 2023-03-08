 

Awards night honours best of 4-H

8 March 2023

The Rainy River District 4-H recently held its award night banquet. The following are this year’s winners.

First Year volunteers

Melissa Jenson
Madeline Hartnell
Amy Teeple

Leader certificates

15-year seal
George Chojko-Bolec
10-year seal
Angela Haw
Nadine Gerula
Tami LeBlanc

First year members

Easton Brown
Rustin Chartier
Calder Godin
Rihanna Morrison
Landon Teeple
Robin Logsdon
Olivia Seguin
Hailey Wilson
Bryce Rudolph
Mason Teeple
Ryker Jenson
Melaina Olson
Emily Romyn

4-H project Awards – 6 projects

Sydney Romyn
Danielle Schram
Matthew Wilson
Aynsley Teeple

4-H project-12 projects

Aaron Bujold
Carenna Haw
Kaitlyn Hay

First year Beef members

Easton Brown
Rustin Chartier
Calder Godin
Ryker Jenson
Robin Logsdon
Bryce Rudolph
Landon Teeple
Hailey Wilson

Longstanding Graduate Award

Aaron Bujold
Avery Cates
Taylor Croswell
Kaitlyn Hay
Alanna Gerula

Book Award – senior

Lauryn Marchant
Andrea Schram

Book Award – Junior

Marlee Bliss
Sydney Romyn
Jessica Teeple
Melaina Olson

Ontario Plowman’s Association Award

Talon Jenson was awarded this award for the positive behaviour and work ethic he displayed while participating in the Dawson Beef Club. The Ontario Plowman’s Award is presented to someone who is believed to be the future of Ontario Agriculture.

Rainy River Feeder Finance Co-op Carcass Award & Rainy River Hereford Association 4-H Carcass Award

Lauryn Marchant was awarded both awards.

The Feeder Finance Carcass Award goes to the member with the highest grading Market Steer.

The Hereford Association Carcass Award goes to the member with the highest grading Market Steer with Hereford influence.

Related Posts:

Login to the Digital Edition
Tichbornes
Your Ad Here
Event calendar
Times Web Design
Subscribe