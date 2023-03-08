Awards night honours best of 4-H

The Rainy River District 4-H recently held its award night banquet. The following are this year’s winners.
First Year volunteers
Melissa Jenson
Madeline Hartnell
Amy Teeple
Leader certificates
15-year seal
George Chojko-Bolec
10-year seal
Angela Haw
Nadine Gerula
Tami LeBlanc
First year members
Easton Brown
Rustin Chartier
Calder Godin
Rihanna Morrison
Landon Teeple
Robin Logsdon
Olivia Seguin
Hailey Wilson
Bryce Rudolph
Mason Teeple
Ryker Jenson
Melaina Olson
Emily Romyn
4-H project Awards – 6 projects
Sydney Romyn
Danielle Schram
Matthew Wilson
Aynsley Teeple
4-H project-12 projects
Aaron Bujold
Carenna Haw
Kaitlyn Hay
First year Beef members
Easton Brown
Rustin Chartier
Calder Godin
Ryker Jenson
Robin Logsdon
Bryce Rudolph
Landon Teeple
Hailey Wilson
Longstanding Graduate Award
Aaron Bujold
Avery Cates
Taylor Croswell
Kaitlyn Hay
Alanna Gerula
Book Award – senior
Lauryn Marchant
Andrea Schram
Book Award – Junior
Marlee Bliss
Sydney Romyn
Jessica Teeple
Melaina Olson
Ontario Plowman’s Association Award
Talon Jenson was awarded this award for the positive behaviour and work ethic he displayed while participating in the Dawson Beef Club. The Ontario Plowman’s Award is presented to someone who is believed to be the future of Ontario Agriculture.
Rainy River Feeder Finance Co-op Carcass Award & Rainy River Hereford Association 4-H Carcass Award
Lauryn Marchant was awarded both awards.
The Feeder Finance Carcass Award goes to the member with the highest grading Market Steer.
The Hereford Association Carcass Award goes to the member with the highest grading Market Steer with Hereford influence.