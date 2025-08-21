Australia re-opens market to Canadian beef long after BSE issue

The Canadian beef industry will now have access to a market that has been closed to Canadian farmers for the last 22 years.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced July 29 the reopening of the Australian market, which has been closed since a case of mad cow disease was found in Alberta in 2003.

The decision enables Canadian beef farmers to provide products to the Australian market and opens the door for future Indo-Pacific trade.

“This regained access to the Australian market is a testament to the cooperation between the CFIA, the Canadian beef industry and our trading partners. CFIA’s commitment to science-based decision-making and rigorous inspection standards helps to uphold Canada’s global reputation for excellence in food safety and animal health,” CFIA president Paul MacKinnon said in a release.

“This achievement not only reflects the strength of our system and the value of Canada’s high-quality beef internationally but also supports the livelihoods of Canadian workers and families who rely on this industry.”

The CDIA says the restored access will offer economic potential for local farmers and processors, and will also contribute to food security.

Canada holds a low-risk status for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also called mad cow disease, a fatal brain affliction sometimes found in cattle.

In 2003, Australia was one of the countries that imposed import restrictions on Canadian products following the discovery of the first case of BSE in Canada. But since 2021, Canada has been officially recognized by the World Organization of Animal Health as having a negligible risk status for BSE, the CFIA notes.

Ontario Beef president Craig McLaughlin told The Observer that the news will not necessarily affect local producers, but it still will have a positive impact.

“It’s not going to affect local farmers very much, because Ontario is not putting beef into Australia, but it does signify to the rest of the world that our beef is safe, nutritious, and people around the world won’t have worries about buying our product,” he explained.

He added that Australia was a long-time holdout from the 2003 incident, but has now finally recognized the safety programs that Canada has in place.

Australia exports much more beef than it brings in, and already produces many of the same products as Canadian farmers, including grain and grass-fed beef, said McLaughlin.

That means the re-opening will not necessarily increase the market with them, but it could provide a boost in already established markets.

“Canada and the Americans have a negligible risk status, the lowest risk status you can have for BSE, and they finally recognized it,” he said.

Beef cows in a pasture. – Farmphotos.ca

“The good news is, it tells markets that we’re in, like Japan and Indonesia, Vietnam, etc., as we go forward, those countries will realize they’re buying products from us now, we have no problems with Ontario beef, and it will mean future sales in those markets.”

Canada is ranked eighth in global beef exports.

“Canada is known around the world for producing top-quality beef – and that’s a testament to the hard work of our producers,” said Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

“Strengthening our trade ties with Australia – one of our key partners in the Indo-Pacific – means more opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors to grow their businesses, create good jobs, and build up our economy. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the industry as we open new doors, drive growth, and showcase the best of Canada to the world.”