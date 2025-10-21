Atikokan truck driver charged after gravel truck crashes

Atikokan Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged the driver of a tractor-trailer after a truck hauling gravel crashed into a ditch on Highway 622 on Monday afternoon near the Rawn Reservoir.

Police responding to a report around 2 p.m. found a tractor-trailer with a fully loaded belly-dump gravel trailer that had lost control on a corner and rolled off the highway.

The vehicle was a total loss, but the driver walked away with only minor injuries.

An Atikokan man has been charged with careless driving following an accident on Highway 622 on Monday, October 20, 2025, which saw a tractor-trailer carrying a load of gravel crash into a ditch. – OPP provided photo

Kevin Anderson, 49, from Atikokan, was charged with one count of careless driving in connection with the accident.

“Aggressive and careless driving behaviours such as speeding, improper lane changes and following too closely are among the lead contributing factors in commercial motor vehicle collisions every year.” The OPP said in a statement.

The OPP urged drivers to call 1-888-310-1122 to report dangerous driving behaviour.