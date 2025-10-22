Atikokan paramedics recognized for bravery

ATIKOKAN — Two paramedics with the District of Rainy River Services Board in Atikokan already recognized for bravery for a house fire rescue have received further commendation.

Raphaël Désautels and Syed Ali were presented King Charles III Coronation Medals in Atikokan on Oct. 10 by Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland. That ceremony happened right before Holland announced just over $90,000 from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to upgrade the local legion building.

The two also each received the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery in 2024.

Désautels and Ali were called to a house fire on March 20, 2023 in Atikokan, where they were immediately confronted with thick black smoke. Désautels told Newswatch they removed a dog from the house and, further inside the smoke-filled home, found a man on the floor, whom they also rescued.

“There was really thick smoke, so we had to manage proper extrication and being safe with one another,” Désautels said. “The fire department arrived shortly thereafter and supported the team, and the police department was also present on scene and helped us.”

The man was taken to hospital in Atikokan and eventually flown to Thunder Bay for care, he said.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” Ali said of receiving the recognition. “The amazing community that we serve, people are amazing in the Rainy River District.”

Ali said they work throughout numerous communities, including Atikokan, Fort Frances, Emo, the town of Rainy River and others.

“I believe we take pride in serving the community,” he said. “It’s such a diverse and great community that it’s a pleasure to come to work every single day.”

“We’re just here to do our job. The community members are amazing – they support us.”

“This is a well-deserved honour for Raphaël and Syed,” Joshua Colling, chief of the Rainy River District Paramedic Services, said in a media release. “Their actions reflect the professionalism and compassion that define our service.”

Ali said they’re grateful for the support of their families and colleagues.

“They have been awesome, [a] very resilient team we have here,” he said. “Leadership, also the members, we all work together as a team and we’re all proud of serving the community.”

Désautels added that he was at a loss for words.

“I think in our humble words, we’re pretty grateful.”