Atikokan lockdown lifted after suspects in fatal shooting located

A two-day shelter-in-place advisory for Atikokan was lifted early Friday morning after police said two suspects in a fatal shooting had been located. It was not immediately disclosed if they were in custody or whether any charges had been laid.

Residents of Atikokan, a town of about 2,600 people 140 km east of Fort Frances, had been under a shelter-in-place advisory since the evening of Wednesday when police began a hunt for two men believed to be armed and dangerous.

“Both suspects have now been located by police and the threat to public safety is no longer considered active,”. North West Region OPP said in a statement on social media. “Members of the public affected by the advisory may resume their regular activities, as there is no longer believed to be a threat to public safety.”

North West OPP had issued the shelter-in-place advisory after a report of shots fired at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Don Park area. “Upon police arrival, one person was located deceased,” the police said in a press release. The OPP had released a grainy, black-and-white security camera photo of two suspects, at least one of which appeared to be carrying a long-barrel firearm.

The shelter-in-place advisory posted on social media had prompted the shutdown of local schools, medical clinics and businesses and scheduled events were cancelled. Drivers in the area were warned to stay away, refrain from picking up hitchhikers and to follow directions from police officers on scene.

“A heavy police presence may remain in Atikokan as the on-scene investigation concludes,” the OPP said. The investigation was being conducted by Rainy River District OPP and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner. Assistance was being provided by the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team, the Canine Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.