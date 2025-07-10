Atikokan driver charged after refusing sobriety test

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Atikokan arrested and charged a driver after they refused a sobriety test.

On July 7, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers with the Atikokan Detachment OPP had an interaction with a driver at the detachment. The officers developed reason to believe the driver had consumed controlled drugs and a demand was made for a field sobriety test. The driver refused to comply with the lawful demand and was placed under arrest.

A 36-year-old female from Atikokan is charged criminally with one count of refusing to comply with a demand. The accused’s driver licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released by police and has a first appearance scheduled in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on August 28, 2025.

Fact about impaired driving – Physical coordination tests can be demanded by the police whenever an officer has reasonable grounds to suspect that a person has alcohol or drugs in their body and they have operated a conveyance in the preceding three hours. Failure or refusal to comply with a lawful demand is a criminal offence that is subject to arrest, charge and administrative sanctions.