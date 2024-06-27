As Manitoba expands trail system, Manitobans share favourite hikes

With only three brief months of summer before us, Manitobans like to get outdoors and explore. For many, it means throwing some essentials in a backpack, slipping on a set of good footwear, and hitting one of the hundreds of trails the province has to offer.

In recognition of this favourite Manitoba pastime, the provincial government recently announced the investment of almost $900,000 for the enhancement of recreational trails.

“Manitobans love to enjoy the outdoors and our province is home to unique networks of trails that support healthy living and offer great social opportunities,” says Tracy Schmidt, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “Adding new trails and ensuring our existing trails are well-maintained helps guarantee Manitobans can continue to enjoy the great outdoors for generations to come.”

This year’s Trails Manitoba grant program will focus on 33 of the province’s trails, both rural and urban. The funding will provide maintenance and upgrade support for more than 600 kilometres of existing trails as well as add 36 kilometres of trails to the network.

The Citizen reached out to local residents for some feedback on their favourite hiking spots.

Niverville mom Sylvia St. Cyr regularly hits the trails together with her son and daughter and they’ve discovered some amazing finds around the province.

Pine Point Rapids in Central Whiteshell, she says, is a beautiful, family-friendly trail that offers options in terms of hiking distance. At the halfway point, hikers will find a cabin and picnic tables located strategically near a set of rapids.

Cedar Bog Trail in Birds Hill Park offers a short hike that’s close to home. This is a great bird-watching trail, St. Cyr says, but should be avoided in wet weather.

A hike through “Manitoba’s desert” in Spruce Woods provides terrain that is rather unique to Manitoba: rolling sand hills. St. Cyr says the photo opportunities along this trek are second to none. As the name would suggest, though, she recommends saving this hike for cooler days—and packing lots of water.

Similarly, the Hecla Island hiking trail is worth the drive to experience its beautiful beaches and two lighthouses, one of which is open to the public.

The Hunt Lake trail near West Hawk Lake is another favourite for her family, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

“It is very difficult, but this 12-kilometre trail will take your breath away with its incredible views,” says St. Cyr. “There is a great spot on a rock to have a picnic lunch at the halfway point. But be sure to give yourself all day to hike it and wear proper footwear.”

For Keith Tuckett, the Mantario, Hunt Lake, and Pisew Falls trails rank right up there for best Manitoba trails in his books.

“[There’s] many lakes we have that you get to pass through or see tons of water crossings,” Tuckett says. “[Some have] beautiful campsites along the way that nobody else can visit unless you’re willing to hike the trails up there. Also, fishing can be very good as not many boats can access some of these lakes.”

Brett Naskrent seconds Tuckett’s recommendation on the Hunt Lake and Mantario trails.

“They are probably two of the most advanced trails in Manitoba,” says Naskrent. “Many trails are just walking paths through a forest. These both offer several different types of terrain and some absolutely fantastic views, but they are not for beginners.”

Karly Friesen says that if you’re looking for the perfect trail to hike with the kids, check out the Brokenhead Wetland Interpretive Trail.

“It’s a boardwalk trail, so you can bring a stroller,” Friesen says. “It’s not too long, so kids can walk it and the scenery is very nice. There’s a lunch shelter at the start and sitting areas along the way. June is the best time to go because there are tons of orchids that open that month. It’s a great stop if you’re heading to Grand Beach.”

For many Manitobans, the site of the old Pinawa dam is a familiar point of interest. According to Kyle Pyramid, though, a three-hour hiking trail surrounds its perimeter filled with fascinating history and amazing scenic views.

Interms of urban trails, Dee Dee Budgell-Short says she’s been enjoying the river trail known as the Bois-Des-Esprit for 60 years now.

“I lead walking groups through there and have always enjoyed the wildlife and tranquility,” she says.

Denise Young says the Bois-des-Esprit is one of her favourites, too, as well as the trails in Birds Hill if one is looking to enjoy Manitoba’s beautiful Lady Slippers flowers at this time of year.

Also close to home, La Barriere Park trail is another that Young frequents.

If you’re a little more daring, Candace Schroeder agrees with St. Cyr that Pine Point Rapids is the hike to check out.

“If the water is high enough, you can ride the rocks like water slides,” Schroeder says.

Finally, if you’re looking for a trek with a little more historic relevance, resident Edward Krahn reminds us of the Peace Trail, Manitoba’s newest official trail.

Unlike most of Manitoba’s forested trails, the Peace Trail winds along a 45-kilometre stretch of road and highway from the historic Mennonite Landing to the Dirk Willems Peace Gardens at the Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach.

This commemorative trail was created to mark the path of early Mennonite settlers as they arrived in southeastern Manitoba 150 years ago.