Art proposals welcomed to revitalize north core

The City of Thunder Bay is calling on Canadian artists and artist teams to submit proposals for three public art installations as part of the North Core Street Scape Project.

A portion of the $500,000 budget for all three installations was partially funded by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation Community Enhancement Program.

Louisa Costanzo, the city’s supervisor for cultural development, community programming and events, said the project aims to revitalize the city’s north core by creating a dynamic and human-centred space that meets the needs of a diverse community. She said priority will be given to local artists, especially those who identify as Indigenous.

“It’s up to the artists to decide what they want to do based on the space that’s there,” Costanzo said. “There is discussion about foundation and anchoring and such, and it is really up to the (artist’s) interpretation.”

She added that public art can be controversial. The two human figures that appear to be being devoured by animals on Algoma Street have intrigued, impressed, angered, confused and even frightened people in the community.

“It can evoke feelings and can definitely, can be conversational as well,” Costanzo said. “There’s been a lot of engagement on this project and there are a few things in the request for proposal that have some considerations.”

These “considerations” or indicators, include ensuring year-round durability by using resilient materials, lighting elements for safety, thematic connections to the waterfront and opportunities to reflect stories of the community.

“We are just looking to see how they interpret the cultural history and the inclusivity and everything that is interwoven in our community,” she said, adding it’ll be interesting to see what people come up with and what they propose and I’m very excited for that.”

Costanzo said there’s already been “quite a bit” of public engagement that has gone into the streetscape project, and once they receive the submissions she was uncertain as to whether the community as a whole would be able to view the pieces and voice their favourites prior to the city’s art committee choosing them.

The art committee is made up of members of the public, subject-matter experts and people who are included on the project for technical purposes.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Visit www.thunderbay.ca/calltoartists for more information.