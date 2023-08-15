Arrest warrant issued in murder case; suspect at large

(KENORA, ON) – An arrest warrant has now been issued in connection to a suspicious death in Sabaskong Bay (Ojibways of Onigaming) First Nation.

On August 7, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Treaty Three Police responded to a home on Anishinaabe Road, where a woman was located deceased.

The victim has been identified as Andrea Harper, age 48.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Jeffrey Kelly, age 50, a resident of the Sabaskong Bay First Nation. He is charged with Aggravated Assault, section 268 of the Criminal Code.

If you see the accused, do not approach. Call 9-1-1. Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.

The investigation by the Treaty Three Police, the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is continuing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.