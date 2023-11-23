Arrest made in Scott Street break-in

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual following a break and enter investigation.

On November 19, 2023, just after 11:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to a break and enter incident at a local business on Scott Street in the Town of Fort Frances.

Upon arrival, and through investigation, one individual was located and subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result, a 27-year-old of Fort Frances, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 8, 2024.

YOUTH ARRESTS

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three youth following a break and enter investigation.

On November 18, 2023, just before 8:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to an alarm call at a local business on Third Street East in the Town of Fort Frances. Officers attended the business and found that forced entry was made and that the suspects had departed the location prior to police arrival.

Through investigation, officers located the three individuals a short time later and they were subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Additionally, a 13-year-old, who cannot be named under the YCJA, has been arrested and charged under the CC with Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence and Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court.

Two of the youth have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date. One youth remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity or persons to police by dialing 9-1-1.

SERIOUS COLLISION

(KENORA, ON) – On Tuesday November 14, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (CKFES), and Kenora Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision involving two tractor trailer units (TTU) on Highway 17A near Airport Road, Kenora, Ontario.

The driver and passenger of one of the two TTUs sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Lake of the Woods District Hospital By EMS. No injuries with the occupants in the other TTU.

Highway 17A was closed down to one lane for several hours. The investigation is continuing.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Atikokan have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a traffic stop for a moving violation.

On November 15, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., OPP observed a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign at the four-way intersection on O’Brian Street and Main Street. A traffic stop was conducted. The officer administered an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and it was determined that the vehicle operator was impaired.

As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old Atikokan resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment was issued.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

SUDDEN DEATH

(LONG LAKE 58 FIRST NATION, ON) – The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in Long Lake 58 First Nation.

On November 18, 2023, shortly before 3:00 p.m., OPP members and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the report of a deceased individual in the area of Highway 11 in Long Lake 58 First Nation.

The deceased has been identified as Kathleen Desmoulin, 41-years-old, of Long Lake 58 First Nation.

The investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), is ongoing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. The Greenstone OPP is looking for any information related to the incident.

Anyone with information should call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WEAPONS CHARGES

(RED LAKE, ON) – Members of the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one youth with threats and weapons charges.

On November 20, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., members of the Red Lake OPP Detachment responded to a threat incident involving a weapon at a residence in the Municipality of Red Lake. Officers arrived and located the accused individual outside the residence.

Through investigation, the accused was found to be in possession of an axe and an edged weapon and was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result, a 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – two counts

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake at a later date.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(MARKS TOWNSHIP, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On November 19, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Connolly Road in Marks Township. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result, a 28-year-old, of Kakabeka Falls, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on January 9, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – Members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On November 15, 2023, at approximately 7:00pm,. members of the Sioux Lookout OPP detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a suspected impaired driver. Officers located the motor vehicle on November 16, 2023 at approximately 4:34am and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 664 in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Through further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Sioux Lookout detachment for further testing.

As a result a 25-year-old, of Sioux Lookout, has been arrested and charged with: Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) .

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on December 9, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.