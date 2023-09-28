Arrest made in residential Break and Enter case

Police Briefs

(FORT FRANCES, ON) Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person in relation to a Break and Enter on Phair Avenue.

On September 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Police responded to a break and enter call on Phair Avenue in the town of Fort Frances. Police attended the residence and advised that the individual was confronted by the homeowner and left on foot. Police located the individual on the street near the residence and was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigations, a 44-year-old of Fort Frances has been charged with Unlawfully in Dwelling House.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on October 30, 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

OVERDOSE

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) helped save a person’s life in the town of Rainy River.

On September 18, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m. members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to a residence on Sixth Street in the town of Rainy River where a person was in medical distress. When officers arrived, an unconscious subject located in the residence. Officers suspected an overdose and administered Naloxone. The subject was taken to hospital and stabilized.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose, including:

difficulty walking talking staying awake

blue lips or nails

very small pupils

cold and clammy skin

dizziness and confusion

extreme drowsiness

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

slow, weak or no breathing

inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

If you witness an overdose call 911 immediately.

Members of the public with information regarding the trafficking of illegal street drugs are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online information can be provided at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians. The OPP continues to work with community partners to strategically and collaboratively address the opioid crisis at the local and provincial levels.

VEHICLE CHARGES

(Fort Frances, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local person with driving related offences as a result of a traffic stop on Hill Road in the Township of Alberton.

On September 22, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Hill Road in the Alberton Township.

The driver was identified as a suspended driver and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 32-year-old, from Devlin ON, was charged with: Driving while under Suspension and Drive Motor Vehicle, No Current Validated Permit.

The accused is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 3 , 2023, in Fort Frances.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

ERRATIC DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – An individual from Kenora was charged with operation while impaired after a traffic stop in Kenora on Thursday night.

On September 21, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., a member from the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general patrol on Veterans Drive. A motor vehicle was observed driving over the shoulder line. A traffic stop was conducted, and through the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 26-year-old of Kenora has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 19, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You may also wish to remain anonymous.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual following a complaint received from a local business.

On September 9th, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver travelling on Highway 17, through Zealand Township. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol. As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old, of Thunder Bay, ON, has been arrested and charged for the following offenses: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on October 23rd, 2023.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and seven-day vehicle impoundment was issued.

Any person with information regarding a possible impaired driver should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 to report it.

FIREARM CHARGES

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – Members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals after responding to a break and enter in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

On September 21, 2023, shortly after 1:30 a.m., the OPP responded to a call for service at 7 Millar Crescent.

As a result of the investigation, a firearm, a large quantity of ammunition and a knife were seized. The OPP have also seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and items related to the trafficking of illicit drugs.

A 28-year-old from Sioux Lookout, has been charged with: Pointing a firearm – two counts; Unauthorized possession of a firearm; Fail to comply with a probation order; Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and Use firearm while committing an offence.

A 34-year-old from Sioux Lookout, has been charged with: Unauthorized possession of a firearm; Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – two counts; and Resist peace officer.

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 22, 2023.