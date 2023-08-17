Arrest made in murder investigation

Police briefs

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – Members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid murder charges and have two people in custody in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.

On August 11, 2023, members of the Sioux Lookout OPP along with Emergency Medical Services responded to an incident in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout where a 40-year-old woman was pronounced deceased.

As a result, a 36-year-old male and 21-year-old female, both of Sioux Lookout have been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code. The man has been further charged with Trafficking a Schedule I Substance contrary to Section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Both accused individuals have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on August 14, 2023.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Sioux Lookout OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety in relation to this investigation; however, the OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

IMPAIRED CMV DRIVER

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – A public complaint about dangerous driving led to an arrest and charges for a truck driver.

On August 14, 2023, at approximately 9:30 am, an officer with the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) after receiving a traffic complaint about erratic driving. A field sobriety test was conducted at the roadside. The driver was arrested at the scene after they performed poorly and transported to the Atikokan Detachment for additional testing.

A 37 years-old Fort Frances resident is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation alcohol and drugs, and one count of dangerous driving. The accused was also charged with driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and failing to maintain a daily log.

The accused received a 90-day driving suspension and the CMV was impounded for seven days. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on September 28, 2023, to answer to the criminal charges.

Police have the tools and training to detect alcohol and drug impaired drivers. If you see an impaired driver call 9-1-1 immediately. Road safety is the shared responsibility of all road users.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program.

On August 13, 2023, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment initiated a R.I.D.E checkpoint on Bernier Road in the City of Kenora.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of a motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result a 25-year-old Kenora resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on August 29, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.