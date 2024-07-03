Annual Rainycrest Prom bedazzled all

The Rainycrest 2024 Prom bedazzled all who attended. There are 127 residents who call Rainycrest their home, and almost all attended the second annual Senior’s Prom on Friday, June 14. The theme for this year’s prom was “The Roaring 20’s.” Many residents wore hats, gloves, jewelry etc from that era.

The residents were able to partake in a prestigious Grand March, just like the one at Fort Frances High School. The hallways were decorated in black and gold with upmost design and style. After the Grand March all residents, family and friends and staff were welcome into a banquet hall, with a band playing old time favourites, such as The Crystal Chandelier, Rain Drops Keep Falling On My Head, and others. One could see the clients singing along. Entertainers Bob Wepruk, George Elliot, Kim Basaraba, and Kathy Taylor (on piano) provided a great, toe tapping time!

The highlight of the prom was the crowning of the 2024 King and Queen. After staff tallied the votes, Clora McEvoy and George Stewart were crowned. Tears could be seen in the eyes of some of those attending, as the crowns were placed on their heads. They were then given bottles of champagne, which upon opening shot out party graffiti. The room was full of laughter and many meaningful moments. All attending were then offered a champagne glass of “ginger ale” and beautifully decorated cupcakes.

Although the prom ran smoothly, much work and preparation had taken place, days and even months leading up to the day of the event.

Ladies had their hair cut, curled and styled, makeup was done, nails manicured and polished. Many of the prom dresses and accessories were donated by staff, volunteers and businesses throughout the district. Some dresses and men’s attire had to be altered, shoes shined and the list goes on. Men were freshly shaved and in tip top shape. Callie Vandenbrand, Activation Coordinator, shared with me, ”this big event wouldn’t have been successful without the help of all our volunteers and activation staff. A huge thank you to everyone who helped out and volunteered their time, and donated supplies. A special thanks goes to Carol Booth and Darlene Deerland, for cutting resident’s hair to ensure they looked their best! It is very important to Rainycrest staff that our residents feel special and all are able to get dressed up and have fun.”

I came up with the idea it would be nice to have corsages for the ladies, and I strongly suggested my talented best friend, Neila Booth to help with this undertaking. I called upon her to make the corsages, as I have no crafting ability. However I was able to be the PR person and ask for donations of funding, flowers, pins etc. I must say I was amazed by all the offers and donations. As time was getting close to the prom our dear friend, Gayle Hyatt joined in making the final corsages. We also decided the men attending needed boutonnières. With our over active personalities we were able to deliver 140 corsages and even made corsages for ourselves. And what a feeling of happiness it gave us as we watched people, joyful as they wore corsages, with their beautiful attire.

The organizers of this event are already looking forward to next year’s prom and actively thinking of a theme.

In closing I’d like to say the 2024 Rainy Crest Prom was amazing and so much more. It’s a feeling of community, realizing the importance seniors play in our lives and never forgetting everyone likes to be bedazzled!