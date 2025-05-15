Anishinaabe culture, traditions to be celebrated at Fort William Historical Park this August

Fort William Historical Park is calling for vendors, dancers and information booths as they gear up for the 43rd annual Anishinaabe Keeshigun Powwow.

Known formerly as Ojibwa Keeshigun, the event has featured dancing and drumming, hands-on activities and demonstrations that highlight Anishinaabe culture, traditions, language and technology.

Patrick Morash, the fort’s general manager, said throughout the years, dancers, drummers and artisans have come from First Nation communities across Northern Ontario and Central Canada, as well as participants from the U.S.

“Anishinaabe Keeshigun is a unique event that celebrates and shares Anishinaabe culture and traditions, and builds upon the daily programs on the historic site,” Morash said, adding the event draws people on the annual Powwow circuit.

“Visitors from around the globe are very interested to learn about Indigenous culture during their visits to Fort William Historical Park and it’s one of the many reasons we are one of Northern Ontario’s leading destination and educational tourism attractions.”

Morash told The Chronicle-Journal that the event aims to offer an opportunity for learning and sharing between both Indigenous and non-Indigenous visitors, as well as for Fort William Historical Park employees, while contributing towards healing and reconciliation. He noted the Anishinaabe Keeshigun’s Powwow is supported by a master of ceremonies, arena director, spiritual advisor, host drum group, and male and female head dancers.

“For more than 50 years, Fort William Historical Park worked to grow its historic site, events and education programs to share Anishinaabe culture, traditions, language, and technology with visitors while providing a deeper understanding of the significant contributions of Indigenous Peoples to the North American fur trade and the development of Canada,” he said.

“It also highlights the partnership of the Anishinaabe with the North West Company at Fort William, which in turn helped develop the city of Thunder Bay.”

Morash added that Fort William Historical Park will continue to collaborate with Fort William First Nation, other First Nations, and Indigenous community groups, organizations and educators to share the significant impacts — past, present and future — that Indigenous Peoples bring to the regional, national and global communities.

The event dates are Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the Powwow Grand Entry at 1 p.m. and a community feast at 4:30 p.m. The event will continue on Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Powwow Grand Entry at 1 p.m. All participants must check in daily upon arrival at the Bell House located on the Historic Site. A shuttle will be available to dancers from the Visitor Centre to the Historic Site’s North Gate entrance.

Dancer registrations will be accepted in advance and during the event and all registered dancers who attend the powwow will receive an honorarium.

The deadline for applications for vendor and information booths is 4 p.m. on Aug. 8. There is no cost to be a craft vendor or to host an information booth.

Apply online at www.fwhp.ca/events or call 807-473-2344 for more information or if you require an alternative format.