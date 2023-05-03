And the Riverside Foundation 50/50 winner is…

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the April 50/50 jackpot is Heather Oltsher of Barwick, ON with the winning ticket number BB-3342466. Heather is the lucky recipient of $12,885 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Friday, April 27th at 11:00am in the Foundation Office.

Upon learning of her win, Heather immediately asked if the number 33 was anywhere in the winning ticket number. She explained that 33 was her husbands car number when he raced stock cars and whenever possible she try’s to purchase tickets with 33 in them. As the Riverside 50/50 is electronic, ticket numbers can not be chosen, so imagine our surprise when in fact Heather did end up with a ticket number that began with 33 and that it ended up being the jackpot winner!

A dedicated Emo and District Hospital Auxiliary member, Heather doesn’t have any plans yet for her winnings, but has made a commitment to donate some of them back to the Foundation.

Tickets for the May raffle are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office at 274-4803 to arrange for offline sales. Tickets are 10 for $5, 20 for $10, 100 for $20 or our best deal of 250 chances for $40. A $500 early bird draw sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, May 17th at 11:00am. Ticket sales for the jackpot close Thursday, May 30th at 9:00pm with the draw taking place Friday, May 31st at 11:00 am.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.