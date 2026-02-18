 

An inside look at the Principal for a Block program: Meet Principal Erika

18 February 2026
By Laura Balanko-Dickson
Staff writer
lbalankodickson@fortfrances.com

Crossroads Public School in Devlin has introduced their fifth student candidate for the Principal for a Block program, which allows students the chance to test drive being a principal and feel what it’s like to sit in the big chair.

“I think it’s a good experience, because you’re allowing younger students to see if they would want to pursue this job in the future,” Erika Anderson, a Grade 8 student at Crossroads and the program’s latest participant, said. “I feel like I’m leaning towards becoming a principal.”

Jeff Wiersema—known to his students as Mr. Wiersema—is Erika’s teacher. He also appreciates the opportunities the program has created for students at Crossroads.

Crossroads Public School’s Erika Anderson is the most recent student to get hands on experience as Principal for a Block. – RRDSB photo

“I really enjoy it, because to get this position, students had to write a letter to the principal,” Wiersema said. “I’ve talked to her dad about this and stuff, and she’s really become one of the leaders in the class. We had a pretty strong group of leaders last year, and we always wondered, ‘Who is going to be the one to step up this year into the leadership role?’ You’ve seen Erica do that.”

“You could tell that Erika wanted the position because she put in some serious effort. They’ve all been really positive so far. Every student really enjoys the behind-the-curtain view of what principals see in a day,” Wiersema said.

Part of that peek behind the curtain for Anderson is seeing the more human aspects of her teachers, like their humour.

“I like how they’re not always serious,” Anderson said. “Almost all the teachers I’ve interacted with have asked me for a day off. I tell them, ‘Well, do you want to get paid?’”

Laura Balanko-Dickson

Laura Balanko-Dickson is a 32-year-old photographer and journalist. Taking photographs as a hobby since 2010, Laura began professional photography work in 2018. Always comfortable behind the lens of a camera, or in front of a screen furiously typing, Laura focuses on photography, events and all things literary. Their mother often jokes about how she never had to worry about Laura making friends with others, whether as a child or an adult. Laura has photographed stars from RuPaul’s drag race, elite athletes during the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, and numerous other people and personalities. Laura believes building sincere and honest relationships with everyone is the single biggest contributing factor to her success.

