AMC grand chief remembered as a strong leader and ‘fierce advocate’

Cathy Merrick will lie in state at the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday, while tributes continue to pour in for the late-grand chief who some are calling a “powerhouse” as a leader and an advocate.

The province has announced that Merrick will lie in state between noon and 5 p.m. and members of the public are invited to pay their respects at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

A book of condolences will be placed at the base of the Grand Staircase, while flags at the Legislative Building will stay lowered to half-staff until after Merrick’s funeral, which is planned for Saturday in her home community of Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN) where she previously served as chief.

Merrick was first voted in as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) in 2022 and is the first woman to ever hold that position. She was re-elected for a second term in July of this year.

The 62-year-old died suddenly on Friday, after collapsing while speaking to reporters during a media conference in front of the Manitoba Law Courts building in downtown Winnipeg.

Merrick will be remembered for her vocal advocacy on several First Nations issues in Manitoba, and before her death had been advocating and working with families to get the Prairie Green Landfill searched for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Cambria Harris, the daughter of Morgan Harris, said Merrick was a “powerhouse” as a leader, and for her work on the landfill search, and said she was instrumental in getting two levels of government to come together to fund and support the search which is expected to begin sometime next month.

“I don’t know where this fight towards searching and the fight for our people could have gone if it weren’t for your words and guidance, and strength every step of the way,” Harris wrote.

“From pushing for a search, to a feasibility study, to finally nearing a search: I’m so heartbroken you won’t be there to see it happen. Your love for the community showed with every step you took as you led with your good heart.”

Harris added Merrick also became a trusted confidant and close friend to many working to get the landfill searched.

“We have had the honour to have such a powerful figure stand by our family’s side. The gratitude and respect I hold for you is immense and your presence will be greatly missed by all in the community.”

Melissa Robinson, the cousin of Morgan Harris, also praised Merrick for her leadership on the landfill search, and for being there to support victim’s families.

“To many Cathy Ann Merrick was Grand Chief. To me she was more than that. She was someone I loved, looked up to, and would have done anything for. My love for her was immense,” Robinson wrote in a statement.

“Over the last two years we were honoured to spend so much time with her. I loved being in her presence, her strength and love radiated for everyone around her.”

On Tuesday, AMC released a schedule of events and ceremonies being held this week to honour Merrick, which includes a candlelight vigil scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening in Winnipeg in front of the Manitoba Law Courts where she collapsed and died last week.

There is also a sunrise ceremony scheduled for 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at The Forks in Winnipeg.

According to AMC, Merrick’s body will arrive at the legislative building at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the public viewing starting at noon. Her body will then be taken from the legislative building to the RBC Convention Centre where a wake service is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

There will also be several ceremonies held in her home community of PCN, as AMC said Merrick’s body will return to the community where there will be wake services held on Thursday and Friday.

Final public and family viewings will take place in PCN on Saturday, before a planned funeral service interment at the Cross Lake Cemetery.

“Throughout her leadership, Grand Chief Merrick championed crucial causes,” AMC said in a statement. “She fiercely advocated for the urgent need to Search the Landfill, believing that our loved ones deserve a proper and respectful resting place.

“She also brought attention to the MMIWG2S+ epidemic, stressing the importance of proactive measures. Her commitment to equitable healthcare in First Nations communities never wavered, as she pushed for accessible, high-quality care no matter the obstacles.

“She was a true Treaty warrior and made sure that governments knew her position of the role First Nations played in shaping this country.”