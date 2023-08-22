Alzheimer Society’s Ride for Memories raises over $50,000

The 21st-annual Ride for Memories took place this past weekend, with 54 riders taking part in the annual event.

Put on by the Alzheimer Society of Kenora/Rainy River Districts, the ride is aimed at creating awareness around dementia, and raising funds for local supports.

A Facebook post from the organization says the ride raised about $50,000 and that number is growing.

The ride began in Kenora, and made its way south, stopping in Nestor Falls for coffee. From there, bikers continued to Fort Frances where they had lunch. Finally, the ride concluded in Dryden, with 71 people taking part in a meal.