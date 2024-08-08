Alzheimer Society Ride For Memories roars through the district this Saturday

The 22nd Annual Alzheimer Society of Kenora/Rainy River Districts’ Ride for Memories is ready to go and roaring through the district this weekend.

Set to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the riders will make their way through the district before ending in Fort Frances for dinner and an award ceremony. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society, helping to provide the free services and materials the Society puts on for those living with Alzheimer disease and other forms of dementia and their families.

Alzheimer Ride for Memories chair Dave Canfield noted in a letter sent to those signing up to participating in the ride that the funding raised through the event continues to make an impact in many people’s lives.

“We are filled with excitement and gratitude for the incredible community of riders and supporters that make this event possible year after year,” Canfield said.

“Each twist of the throttle, each mile we ride, is a testament to our commitment to raising awareness and funds for vital Alzheimer’s research, program, and services. Together, we are making a difference in the fight against this devastating disease.”

Those looking to participate in the event still have time to register for the ride. To do so, visit the Alzheimer Society of Kenora/Rainy River Districts website at alzheimer.ca/krr/en, or visit the registration page directly at https://myevent.com/rideformemories2024.