Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River hosts 23rd annual Ride for Memories event

Rossana Tomashowski, Executive Director for the Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River Districts, shared some details with the Fort Frances Times about the society’s 23rd annual Ride for Memories event, where motorcyclists and classic car drivers convoy to raise funds in support of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s, their families and their caregivers.

“It was more of a fundraiser,” said Tomashowski.

“23 years ago, somebody said, ‘Why don’t we do a ride?'”

So, the annual Ride for Memories event was created as a fundraiser and awareness event to commemorate all the loved ones people have lost to dementia and Alzheimer’s in Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, and the surrounding communities.

“Dementia impacts families across Northwestern Ontario and also the rural geography. Many people have limited access to resources, so this event creates a lot of awareness for us,” said Tomashowski.

“It funds the programs that bring joy, reduce isolation and provide practical support for those affected by dementia, not only their caregivers, but also the person who’s affected.”

Tomashowski said all the funds raised, every penny, stay local to support those living with dementia and alzheimer’s.

“We go out to the community where the people are, and so we go to long-term care homes, hospitals, senior buildings, and then we do home visits as well,” said Tomashowski.

“We have caregiver support, we have persons with dementia support. We have activities like the social, which is about three hours long, and public education.”

For Tomashowski, she found meaning in this work because she watched her mother-in-law live and eventually pass from dementia.

“I’m originally from Vancouver, and I moved here. My husband was born and raised here, and basically, I’ve worked in corporate. I went through with my mother-in-law. I cared for her because I wasn’t working,” said Tomashowski.

“Then I found this job and place, and I just love it.People ask me why I’ve worked there for 15 years. You know what it is? It’s because it’s service, it’s compassionate, it’s meaningful.

“It’s not a happy thing to be diagnosed, but when you can help one person and then the family, because it doesn’t just affect you as a caregiver. It affects the entire family, and you can help them alleviate and understand it, even just for a little bit. It makes me feel so good, because then they’re not going through it alone,” said Tomashowski.

“We did it alone, and I just don’t want anybody to go through that. It was awful. It was horrible. There was nothing available at that time. Or, the doctors didn’t know anything about the organization, even though it’s been there for years. It’s evolved a lot, it’s more direct, and it’s more purposeful. Not that it wasn’t before, it’s just different.”

Funds raised at the event on Saturday, August 16, 2025, will go towards this “more direct” and “more purposeful” support of those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s via the event.

“Starting in Fort Frances, at the harborage, at eight o’clock, there is registration. Dryden at the Husky house, eight o’clock registration. Kenora at the Cottage Time Public House, eight o’clock registration,” said Tomashowski.

After registration, all the crews will cruise over to the Dryden Legion for lunch, which typically raises anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000. The online pledge will remain open for last-minute donations as well.

“It’s more than just a ride, it’s a lifeline for families in our region,” said Tomashowski.

“We have staff who deal with clients, and I meet them throughout the district. They always say, ‘You’re our lifeline.'”