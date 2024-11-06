All welcome to Country Hoe-Down

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services is proud to be hosting a Women’s Wellness Gathering at their Family Healing Program location on McTavish Road in LaVallee Township on Nov. 7 and 8. The conference filled up quickly with many workshops available for the attendees.

Gathering organizer and Director of Nanaadawewenin, Shannon Blight, is excited about hosting the upcoming Wellness Gathering and said, “The idea behind this workshop is to provide opportunities for women to have fun, to hone in on their skills and to learn some new things. We hope that they are going to have such a really good time and I believe they will likely be surprised to discover the strengths and talents that they already have within themselves.”

Shannon continued, “We have something for everyone at the workshops. We have an outdoor survival challenge, line dancing instructions, yoga and wellness, self defense class, Anishinaabe singing and puppet shows. We also have a Trauma and Healing session and therapeutic painting workshop for those who would like to take part. We are really excited to host presenters Sherry Copenace and Nicole Richmond who are both strong positive female role models in our First Nations communities.”

The Wellness Gathering will be culminated by a Country Hoedown Dance on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Copper River Inn with doors opening at 7 p.m. “The Country Hoedown Dance at the end of the workshops is a time for everyone to relax and have some good clean fun. As I mentioned, there is a line-dancing workshop that attendees can try and we will be having a line-dancing presentation at the Hoedown Dance Friday night. “

The Hoedown Dance is a free family-friendly event that is open to the general public and everyone is invited to attend. Weechi-it-te-win has some awesome door prizes with a 55” television and an authentic cowboy hat.

The Hoedown dance is a drug and alcohol free event. An extra draw for the door prizes will be given for any attendee wearing their western cowboy gear!