Alex Sampson to appear on AGT semi-final round tonight

Atikokan native Alex Sampson will be hitting the America’s Got Talent stage tonight, in the semi-final round.

The hit reality show pits a variety of acts against each other, vying for votes to continue through the rounds to the final. Voting from the semi-final round will whittle the show down to just 10 contestants heading into the final rounds, with four spots already taken by Golden Buzzer picks from previous rounds.

Sampson, 20, rose to TikTok fame as a teen, singing songs by request. He’s since expanded into a full singer-songwriter, performing two of his original songs on AGT – Pretty Baby, and If You Were my Girl.

After the show airs, voting will begin. Those with IP addresses and VPNs set to originate in Canada aren’t eligible to vote, but those set up in the US are.

Alex Sampson on America’s Got Talent Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sampson was a favourite in the audition stage of the show. In the quarter-final round, judge Howie Mandel exclaimed, “You’re amazing! You’re going to go all the way – I know it!”

America’s Got Talent airs tonight on NBC, or streamed over Peacock. Sampson will face off against a variety of acts, including magicians, dance troops, musicians and a quick change artist.