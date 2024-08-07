Alberton, Machin receive funding from Trilium Foundation

KENORA – The Ontario government is providing the Township of Alberton and the Municipality of Machin with $122,600 in combined funding this year through the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) Capital grant stream to improve quality of life for local and families and community members in Kenora – Rainy River.

“Our government continues to leverage every tool in our toolbelt to ensure municipal partners have the supports they need to improve places and spaces in the Northwest,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora – Rainy River. “With investments from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, we are enhancing both indoor and outdoor community amenities, giving families the opportunity to get active and make memories close to home.”

OTF’s Capital grant stream helps organizations improve their infrastructure so they can continue delivering programs and services that Ontarians need to thrive.

In Kenora – Rainy River, recipients include Alberton and Machin:

The Township of Alberton will receive $100,000 over 12 months to expand their community playground with play equipment that supports the learning and development of pre-school aged children

“The Corporation of the Township of Alberton is thrilled to receive a Trillium Capital Grant to expand our community playground with play equipment to enhance and support the learning and development of pre-school aged children,” said Mike Ford, Mayor of the Township of Alberton. “Providing a safe place for children of all ages to learn, play, and grow fosters physically active lifestyles, positive mental health, community spirit and inclusivity for all.”

The Municipality of Machin will receive $22,400 over 6 months to purchase and install weightlifting and cardio equipment, a water bottle station, and air conditioners for their gym to promote physical activity for local residents

“This grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation will go a long way for our community. I’m already surprised by the number of users at our current gym, with machines beginning to break down this funding is a much-needed boost,” said Gord Griffiths, Mayor of the Municipality of Machin. “To be able to have facilities like our Woodland Gym is extremely important for a small community, especially the impact it will have on all ages.”

These Capital grants are part of the more than $28 million supporting 291 local programs and services that help deliver critical community programming across the province.

“Across Ontario, non-profit organizations are delivering critical programming that is helping people train for new careers, stay active, learn new things and connect with their community,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “That’s why capital grant support is so important. This funding will help ensure facilities and spaces are accessible, modern and central to communities across our province.”