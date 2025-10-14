Air museum acquires new vintage wings

A new wartime plane has landed at the Commonwealth Air Training Plan Museum in Brandon.

The plane, a 1943-built Boeing Stearman Kaydet, flew to Brandon last week to become part of the museum collection. It is bright orange, wears its wings above and below an open cockpit, and fits right into the museum’s game plan, pilot Jeff Bell said.

“Three hundred of them did serve during the Second World War in Canada during the program that our museum is focused on,” Bell told the Sun. “We’re all about sort of promoting people’s knowledge of that program.”

The Stearman is “a wonderful addition” to the museum’s collection, Bell said.

“It’s not just an airplane — it’s a story of training, resilience and heritage that we can now share with visitors for years to come.”

The plane was donated to the museum by Gerry Papp of Winnipeg.

The Stearman model was used as part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. The museum commemorates that plan and how Canada took part in training roughly 130,000 aircrew for the Allied cause.

The plane in Brandon has been converted for civilian use. The museum team plans to paint it yellow, with RCAF symbols, to replicate original wartime Royal Canadian Air Force training colours.

The plane fits the museum’s approach because it has the power to revive the era of wartime aviation, said the museum’s executive director, Stephen Hayter.

It’s a unique experience to see old planes come to life, he said.

“When you can actually operate those aircraft, you are getting a feel for the time period. You are hearing the sounds, you are seeing these aircraft come to life. That’s what we’re all about,” Hayter said.

“They are beautiful on the ground, they are beautiful in the museum and they are pretty inspiring when they are in the air.”

Hayter emphasized that the museum is one of a small number in Canada that still fly its models.

He said that the museum is also looking to add a Noorduyn Norseman aircraft in flying condition by the end of the year. The plane is currently in Flin Flon.

Bell emphasized the importance of the museum and continuing this work to remember history.

“I think it’s important that we have a substantial heritage in Canada towards aviation and particularly our role in the Second World War.”