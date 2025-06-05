AI systems can be assets liabilities for farmers

Artificial intelligence technology can be a boon for farmers, but producers should approach the systems with caution, says one University of Guelph expert.

“Reliability and accuracy of (artificial intelligence) systems can vary, and farmers may be hesitant to rely heavily on new technology until they are confident it works well in their specific environment,” Rozita Dara, a computer scientist who studies “smart farming” techniques, said Monday in a news release.

Some view artificial intelligence, commonly referred to as AI, as an asset because they can “simplify” cumbersome farming tasks like watering and pest control through automation.

“It also helps farmers plan better by predicting future needs based on data, reducing waste and increasing efficiency,” Dara said.

AI “can even play a role in predicting weather and marketing trends, helping farmers plan for the future.”

Obstacles to implementing AI systems include high costs, “which may be prohibitive for small- and medium-sized farms.”

Dara added: “If systems fail or are hacked, it could lead to serious disruptions, impacting crop health, food supply and farm operations.”

One Thunder Bay-area greenhouse operator said earlier that it was cheaper and more reliable to hire traditional labourers who, unlike machines, can’t be hacked and don’t require costly repairs or system upgrades.