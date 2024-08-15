AgriTech North gets a $500K boost from NOHFC

DRYDEN – The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation is supporting agricultural innovation with $500,000 to fund two projects at AgriTech North.

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford announced this week that $250,000 from the Heritage Fund is going to AgriTech North for development of an innovative multi-layer greenhouse envelope at the Duke Street business.

Rickford said this will mean more production of nutrient-dense food crops for Northern Ontario and improved food security in rural and remote communities.

Another $250,000 has been allocated for developing an innovative thermal system for cost-effective, year-round food production at AgriTech’s indoor growing facilities.

Support for AgriTech’s innovations is an example of the Heritage Fund fostering “resilient northern communities that are equipped for the future,” said Rickford, who is the province’s northern development minister.

The funding enables AgriTech “to pursue industry-disruptive technologies that show promise for achieving net-zero, energy-independent, year-round growing in rural and remote communities throughout Northern Ontario,” said Benjamin Feagin, the company’s chief executive officer.

“The two successful applications will develop and protect our innovations in non-refrigerant-oriented thermal fluid climate control and a novel greenhouse envelope.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with NOHFC on leveraging these technologies to end food insecurity for our rural and remote communities.”

Besides boosting food production in the region, Rickford said AgriTech’s work “is creating learning opportunities for young people.

“All of the rooms here that they’re developing for future growing operations will be accessible by view for young people so they can learn (about) one of the new and important faces of agriculture.”

AgriTech North describes itself on LinkedIn as “an indoor agriculture social enterprise with a mission to grow nutritious produce for Northwestern Ontario that is of a consistent quality, available year-round, and provided at a competitive price.”