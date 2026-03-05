Accused in Deborah Anishinabie killing to stand trial

THUNDER BAY — About 35 of Deborah Anishinabie’s family, friends and supporters gathered in vigil, before filling a courtroom to learn the man accused of killing her will stand trial.

Levi Michael Lawson was first charged with indignity to a human body on Dec. 17, 2024 then second-degree murder on Jan. 31, 2025.

Anishinabie, a member of Sandy Lake First Nation, was reported missing in early December 2024 after an extensive search was launched by police, members of her family and the community. Her death was confirmed later that month.

“It was very important for us to gather this morning, considering the severity of this homicide,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum said. Achneepineskum was at the ceremony and Wednesday’s court hearing.

“It’s so important that we gather in prayer and to pray for the family members and all those that have been impacted by this — and also for all people that deserve to be safe in this city.”

A roughly half-day-long preliminary hearing for Lawson was held at the Thunder Bay Courthouse Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Anishinabie’s supporters filled the gallery space — many of whom wore red shirts with her picture on the front, which had a lightly-translucent red handprint superimposed over top.

Two large photos showing her smiling were leaned in display against a courtroom wall during Wednesday’s session.

All evidence heard during the hearing is subject to a publication ban.

Achneepineskum said following Anishinabie’s death, her father died in February, 2025, as did her mother five months later.

“We believe that the trauma and the grief that they were having to deal with, with their daughter’s homicide, was just too much,” Achneepineskum said. “Both left and followed their daughter shortly after Deborah was taken.”

It’s been very difficult on the rest of the family too, she said. “They not only lost their sister but they lost their parents as well.”

Nishnawbe Aski Nation represents 49 First Nations across Ontario’s far north including Sandy Lake, where Anishinabie was from. It released a statement from the family Wednesday morning showing appreciation for everyone who joined in ceremony and “supported us throughout this difficult process.”

“Today we remember Deborah as the loving friend, sister and mother that she was — full of strength and kindness, and deeply connected to her family and community,” the statement said. “She could light up any room, and we always welcomed her contagious laugh. She had a wonderful way of making people feel that they were seen, heard, and loved.”

“She was devoted to her family, as we were to her. She will forever be in our hearts.”

The statement said Anishinabie was pursuing a career in health care after recently graduating from Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute’s personal support worker program.

Achneepineskum said NAN and Sandy Lake have been ensuring supports are in place for Anishinabie’s family “and also to ensure that the rights of Deborah are protected and that they are followed.”

“Because we know that, historically, and even recently, cases involving homicides of First Nations individuals, that the court system has not been kind to the victim and the victim’s family,” she said. “So, we’re going to ensure that we continue to be assertive on ensuring that her rights are protected.”

“We just want to make sure that the court process does not take too long to resolve, but we want it done right.”

Lawson has been committed to stand trial by judge and jury on both charges laid in relation to Anishinabie’s death.

Trial dates will be set at a future court appearance.

None of the charges against Lawson have been proven in court.

In its media release, NAN said it “encourages all those who are grieving to seek support and care from loved ones, community resources, and mental health professionals.”

It listed the following services:

NAN Hope

1-844-NAN-HOPE

(626-4673)

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line

(1-855-242-3310)

Beendigen Talk4Healing — for Indigenous women

(1-888-200-9997)