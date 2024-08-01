Access to menstrual products in schools gets a boost

KENORA — Students at schools across Ontario will continue to benefit from an arrangement between the province and a major pharmacy chain to ensure tampons and menstrual pads are available to all who need them.

Education Minister Todd Smith announced Monday in Brampton that his ministry has a new three-year agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to expand the province’s Menstrual Equity Initiative.

A spokesperson for the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board, which operates schools in Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and other communities in the Kenora District, said the announcement means the free dispensing of menstrual products in the board’s schools will continue.

The Kenora Catholic District School Board operates a high school in Kenora and elementary schools in Kenora and Red Lake. Emails and phone calls to the board went without reply on Tuesday.

The agreement means more than 23 million free menstrual products will be provided to Ontario students over the next three years.

“We know that when students can’t access or afford menstrual products, it often results in them missing school, work or other activities – but we’re changing that,” Smith is quoted as saying in a news release.

“Access to products through Ontario’s Menstrual Equity Initiative is just one more way we are removing barriers for women and girls so they can reach their full potential and realize their dreams.”

In addition to the millions of menstrual pads and tampons, Shoppers Drug Mart will provide nearly 1,400 dispensers in the first year to schools across the province.

Ontario students received 20 million free menstrual products under the first three-year agreement between the province and the pharmacy chain.