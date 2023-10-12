A pair of youth arrested in stolen firearm case

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two youth with several Criminal Code (CC) offences.

On September 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received a report of a theft of a firearm from a vehicle on Christie Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances. Soon after, members of the Rainy River District Detachment initiated an investigation into the incident.

As a result, a 13-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) has been arrested and charged under the CC with: Trafficking in Firearm, Weapon, Device, or Ammunition; Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm; Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtain by Crime; Break and Enter a Motor Vehicle and Steal a Firearm; Theft Under $5,000; Mischief Under $5,000.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the YCJA has been arrested and charged under the CC with: Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm; Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtain by Crime; Break and Enter a Motor Vehicle and Steal a Firearm; Theft Under $5,000 and Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED

(MACHIN, ON) – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On October 9, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services, responded to a serious collision involving a passenger motor vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 17 near Baptist Church Road within the Township of Machin.

As a result, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

The OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public of the importance of wearing reflective clothing when out walking in the early morning, evening, and especially after dark.

BUS DRIVER STOPS CRIME

(EMO, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Rainy River have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a call for service by a vigilant bus driver.

On October 5, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., OPP responded to a call for service in Emo regarding an individual who was possibly impaired. Officers arrived on scene and determined through investigation the operator of the motor vehicle was impaired by drug.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old, of Kenora, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and under the Highway Traffic Act with Drive While Under Suspension. The accused completed testing by a drug recognition expert at the Fort Frances detachment.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was issued.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on November 6, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

FATAL CRASH

(NIPIGON, ON) – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On October 10, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire responded to a serious two vehicle collision involving a passenger motor vehicle and a pickup truck on Highway 17 approximately 20 kilometers east of Nipigon.

As a result, both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for a period of time, but all lanes have since been re-opened.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

ASSAULT OF OFFICER

(DRYDEN, ON) – An individual is facing multiple charges after a lengthy investigation by members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

In August, 2023 police started an investigation in relation to reports of harassing behaviour. As a result of this investigation, on October 10, 2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police located and attempted to affect an arrest on the individual. The officer advised the individual that they were under arrest. At this time, the individual resisted arrest and assaulted the officer. After a short struggle the individual was placed under arrest.

As a result, a 54-year old Dryden woman has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Criminal Harassment, Defamation known to be false, Assault a Peace Officer, Resist Peace Officer and Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused has been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Kenora on October 12, 2023 to answer to the above charges.

MULTIPLE CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Four individuals are facing firearms related charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17.

On October 6, 2023, at approximately 10:15 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Emergency Response Team and Dryden Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Revell Township (west of Ignace) for stunt driving.

Further investigation and search of the vehicle revealed that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a loaded firearm.

As a result of this investigation, a 19-year-old of Edmonton, Alberta and a 23-year-old of Labroqurie, Manitoba have been arrested and charged with the following offences: Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Person; Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition; Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm and Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

A 25-year-old of Blumenort, Manitoba and 22-year-old of Edmonton Alberta have been arrested and charged with: Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Person; Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition; Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm; Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and Failure to comply with release order – two counts.

All four accused have been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora on October 10, 2023.

Assisting in this investigation are members from the OPP Dryden Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Dryden Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit

LONG WEEKEND FATALITIES

Four people lost their lives in separate motor vehicle collisions on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads and one boater was killed over the Thanksgiving long weekend, as the OPP joined Canadian policing partners to conduct Operation Impact.

Over and above the tragic and preventable loss of life, thousands of drivers posed a threat to the safety of road users throughout the province, with the OPP laying 7,953 charges during the national traffic enforcement initiative.

Speeding was the most prevalent traffic violation, with 4,829 speeding charges and 86 stunt driving/racing charges laid. Drivers (and some passengers) were fined for 283 seatbelt offences. One hundred and thirty one (131) impaired driving and 60 distracted driving charges were among the serious offences for which drivers were held to account over the four-day campaign.

Motorists are reminded that traffic laws are designed to prevent collisions, injuries and fatalities and that they are only effective if drivers comply with them.

The OPP is committed its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy and its overall goal of saving lives on roads, waterways and trails.

Operation Impact is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.