A glance at Nestor Falls Winter Carnival’s past and present

An annual event that’s always sure to put smile on the faces it draws from near and far, the Nestor Falls Winter Carnival has grown into a staple of Northwestern Ontario’s winters. As such a popular tradition, it can make visitors wonder how it started in the first place.

The answer lies with the Lions Club, an international organization founded in 1917 and dedicated to community service. With over 1.4 million members worldwide all following the club’s simple motto, “We Serve,” the services the club offers varies in a wide range. Volunteers with the Lions Club will find themselves assisting in all kinds of causes, from humanitarian projects to fun community engagement and youth programs.

The events which led to the formation of the Nestor Falls Winter Carnival began in 1976, after a series of major community projects with the Nestor Falls Lions Club, according to “Nestor Falls – A Collection of Memories,” a 1992 historical book by author Duane R. Lund, provided by the Nestor Falls Recreation Committee.

The Lions Club oversaw the development of beaches and areas suitable for recreational use on surrounding lakes, with volunteer efforts and donations from the community making it all possible.

The first fishing derby, a popular event in the carnival, was held in 1976, following the area’s development. It quickly became a favourite event that was held each winter on the lake, with smaller activities around it beginning to take place.

By 1982, enough attention had grown around the annual winter festivities and people began travelling to Nestor Falls to attend not only the derby, but all of the other activities that had popped up around it. That year marked the first official Nestor Falls Winter Carnival, and it has been running annually ever since today.

Helliar’s, a hotel and resort in Nestor Falls, currently acts as one of the main accommodations for people who travel to attend in the winter, as well as a resort for year-round activities and trips. Owner Wayne Helliar, who volunteered at the carnival for 20 years, said they’ve worked hard to keep the carnival going strong through the years.

“It was getting small when I started, probably in the late 90s,” Helliar said.

“It was initially successful, but it was starting to slow down. Several of us jumped on there, they’re always looking for new volunteers. We built it up to a bit of bigger event.”

Helliar said that although new events come and go in the carnival every few years, one that has always been consistent is the ice fishing derby.

“The fish derby is the main event,” he said.

“We have four categories now. Walleye, crappie, northern and trout.”

The Nestor Falls Winter Carnival is set to start this Friday with a fish fry for its participants. The winter activities run through Saturday and Sunday with the derby, dancing, a lumberjack competition and many other fun ways to fill the time.

For a complete schedule of the weekend’s events, visit the Nestor Falls Winter Carnival Facebook page.