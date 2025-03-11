A decisive victory for Carney eclipses Trudeau’s former leadership win

When Justin Trudeau won his Liberal party leadership bid in 2013, he had a clear, decisive victory of about 80 per cent of the votes. Of course, Trudeau’s support has dwindled over his tenure in office, leading to his resignation on January 6th.

Since Trudeau’s resignation, Mark Carney has emerged as a front-runner in the leadership bid and maintained his lead. Eclipsing Trudeau’s already impressive 80 per cent in 2013, Carney won the Leadership bid on March 9th with 85.9 percent.

Now, Carney inherits not only Liberal Leadership, but he is also Trudeau’s office, making him Prime Minister-designate and the first Prime Minister to gain office without campaigning.

Moreover, Carney’s speech was aimed at health care, tariffs and Donald Trump.

“In America, health care is a big business,” said Carney. “In Canada, it is a right.”

He also implied that Canada will win the trade war with the United States.

“In trade, as in hockey, we will win,” said Carney. “We can give ourselves far, far more than Donald Trump could ever take away.”

While it is likely that a non-confidence vote will will go through Parliament once Carney has assumed office and appointed a cabinet of his own, exactly when that will happen remains to be seen.