4-H Hook It Club enjoying learning more about fishing and local species

Editor’s note: This article was submitted by the local 4-H Hook It Club for their meetings in mid-February and we missed it in our inbox. We always enjoy letting the District read what our local 4-H groups are up to, so with apologies to the Hook It Club for the delay, here is their press report.

Meeting one of the Take a Kid Fishing brought together 14 youth with leaders Melinda and Krista.

We met for our first meeting on Thursday, February 5, at Romyn’s home. We start every meeting with the 4-H pledge. Elections were held with a secret ballot nomination that determined Mason as president, Melania as VP, Garrett as press reporter and Kinley as secretary.

We watched a video about ice fishing safety and learned safety before going out on the ice. We did judging on winter jackets to see which one would be better to take out on the ice to stay warm, and we played a fun team building game. We ended the meeting with snacks and drinks and the meeting was adjourned by our president.

Meeting two was held at Olson’s. We started off with the VP introducing our guest speaker, Tanya Olson from the MNR. Next, we learned about fishing rules and regulations and fish species. Besides using a rod and reel, we talked about what we can catch with a bow or spear like a Carp or Sucker.

Near the end of the meeting, we went as a group to identify different fish species on the poster and named them all. We also determined our club name as THE HOOK IT CLUB. We thank Tanya for sharing her knowledge, posters for each of us and fish rulers for our future fishing trips. Thanks goes out to Neil whom prepared our delicious snack of freshly fried fish.

We look forward to the next meetings in the weeks ahead to learn more about fishing equipment, jig making leading up to the ice fishing trip.