2024 LOGGERS COMPETITIONain’t what it used to be

The annual Loggers Competition takes place at the Fair this year on August 16. It’s an understatement to say this year’s Competition just “ain’t what it used to be!” That’s because of the huge void we will all feel without Kenny Roen being present at the Competition.

Kenny passed unexpectedly December 8, 2023. He was not only a long time volunteer at the Competition, but he himself had competed. The Loggers Competition is a vital part of the Fall Fair. The Competition is made up of many people – the competitors, judges, scorekeepers, plus many other volunteers, actively work at this event. There are many people who remember Kenny’s love of the Loggers Competition.

I had the good fortune of having Logging Competition organizers and volunteers and also Kenny’s family members and friends, share their memories about Kenny’s love for this Competition.

Organizers Kelvin Caul and Sis Wilson shared memories of Kenny and his dedication to the Competition.

”I remember Kenny being part of the Logger’s Competition for at least 35 years,” said Caul. “He showed up almost every year. You could always count on him. He was willing to do anything that needed to be done, from timer to judge, set up to clean up. Many times he didn’t know until the last minute what his job would be. He was a jokester. He always enjoyed a beer after the Competition was over, in the beer gardens, sharing the morning events with other volunteers. Kenny was a vital part of the Loggers Competition and he will be remembered for a very long time.”

Sis Wilson, has both happy memories and sadness over Kenny not being part of this year’s Competition.

“Kenny was a heartbeat of the Rainy River District,” she said. “Be it parades, sports events, wedding celebrations, Kenny’s presence was always felt, his laughter echoing through the air. This was particularly true when it came to the Emo Fair, and the yearly Loggers Competition. For countless years, he poured his passion into this competition. He is the true meaning of commitment. As a steadfast volunteer, his dedication was unwavering.”

Volunteer Candy Greengrass shared her memories about Kenny, his life and love of the Loggers Competition.

“Ken loved his community, Barwick dances, bike rallies and the Loggers Competition. His truck with the whips (white whip CB antennas) unmistakably made him a legend in the district,” she said.

Char Hyatt – a dedicated and long time volunteer, organizing prizes for loggers, helping with score board and wherever needed – shared, “Kenny loved the Loggers Competition both as a competitor first and as a volunteer the last years.

Gary Booth (a long time competitor) told me, “Kenny was a great help. And will certainly be missed this year.”

Another volunteer added that, “Kenny was a fellow judge, a good guy. At the competition, he was the “go-to guy’, having done it for years. His knowledge, memories and experience there has left a huge void that will be tough to replace.”

Vaughan Wilson (a logger competitor for several years and close friend of Kenny’s) was willing to share some of his memories with me.

“Kenny was always willing to help out at the Loggers Competition, or anywhere needed,” Wilson said. “He may look like a red lobster at the end of a long day event. But that didn’t keep him away. I started competing in the Loggers Competition ten years ago or so. I was excited but nervous as hell too. I never anticipated the adrenaline that comes into play when you’re trying to light a fire and try to boil tea in front of a whole grandstand of people who think you probably know what you’re doing. My first year I COULD NOT get the fire to stay lit. I think I was dead last, and I was embarrassed. Kenny came around and said loud enough for everyone to hear, ‘it looks like the frost finally set in Vaughan!’ I had a good laugh at that. He was good at that – taking the edge off.”

“One year he decided to complete and I got to team up with him in the cross cut saw event,” Wilson continued. “Kenny may be old school but he’s not cross cut saw old school. He ran out of gas mid cut, but I’ve always held onto that memory in a good way. Kenny may not have been the guy who was going to jump up and down and take the bulls by the horn and organizer all kinds of events in the community but one thing that is dead sure is that he would be there to support any and every cause he could. He was always around at the fairgrounds. He loved taking part in the fair parade showing off his Dad’s old tractor and later his mustang.

“Our fair is built on the back of the people who show up. However you classified the role Kenny would play. You just knew he was always going to show. I’ll miss seeing Kenny sitting in the shade at the flag stand, puffing on a smoke and maybe talking about how it’s a shame nobody out here runs a Johnsered saw anymore… he sure likes those saws.”

Volunteer Chris Bodnar stated, “I knew Ken for many years as he worked in the Penassi area for Emo Forest Products, mostly operating grapple skidder. We would laugh and joke around at every Loggers Competition in Emo as EFP was always there to help out the volunteers. Ken was always around if help was needed. Ken was a very humorous individual and really enjoyed the Loggers Competition as well as the rest of the fair. I think he knew it was a chance to catch up with and hand out some friendly jabs at them, all in good spirits.

Kenny’s brother Duane shared, “I know Kenny really enjoyed his time at the Competition and working with all the people there.”

Cousin Kerri Loughrey shared,“Kenny was a very PROUD man. Proud of his Roen/Halverson family. Proud of his roots, his community and his daughter. He loved being the oldest of 30 some Halverson cousins, he held this title proudly. He was always willing to help out at the Loggers Competition at the fair.”

Kerri and her sisters Kendra Bodnar and Kim Walter wrote a heart warming and touching eulogy sharing how they loved hearing their Uncle Kenny talk about the good old days, these stories included the Loggers Competition.” Vaughan Wilson also shared memories of Kenny in the heartfelt eulogy. From the thoughts and memories shared in the eulogy, one could feel Kenny was a good father, husband, son, brother uncle, big cousin, nephew and friend.

Kenny loved family, friends and his Loggers Competition people, one may even go so far to say, “Kenny was a vital part of the Loggers Competition family.”

For over twenty years I have had the good fortune of emceeing the Loggers Competition, the few years we didn’t have it or I had to miss I felt a void in my life. I always enjoyed Kenny and his presence at the Competition. He would show up , always smiling, perhaps a little tired, maybe because he had enjoyed a few beers with friends the night before. We shared many a good conversation about life situations, jobs, and what was going on in our lives.

I remember like it was only yesterday, the first time Kenny’s daughter Brittany was the scorekeeper. I could see the look of pride in his eyes as he introduced her and every time he looked over at the scoreboard. It was obvious Brittany was his pride and joy.

Kenny was a kind soul and I never heard him talk badly about anyone. Those of us that had the privilege of being part of the Competition with Kenny will all be thinking of him at this year’s Competition, maybe some of us will share a memory, shed a tear (or several), enjoy a beer (or several) in the beer gardens after the competition is over. Whatever you do, be grateful for the memories, and be grateful for Kenny.

Sis Wilson shared with me, “This year, we will come together to honour Kenny, sharing a moment of silence, in his memory and presenting an annual volunteer award that reflects his incredible spirit. Friday morning (August 16) of the fair as the logging committee unites to showcase their remarkable skills and talents. I have know doubt Kenny will be watching over us, his spirit woven into every aspect of the Loggers Competition.”

We will cherish and hold close every memory, forever grateful for the light be brought to our lives.

In closing I’d like to say, even though the 2024 Loggers Competition “ain’t what it used to be” it will be top-notch and enjoyed by those competing, the volunteers and spectators because that’s what Kenny would want!