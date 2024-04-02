2 small-town Northern CAOs made as much as the Premier in 2023

The 2023 Sunshine List has been released and shows that the chief administrative officers in Matheson and Iroquois Falls made as much as the province’s premier.

Each year, the province is required to release information on all public sector employees who were paid more than $100,000. The list was released on March 28.

Over 120 people from Black River-Matheson, Kapuskasing, Iroquois Falls, Cochrane and Kirkland Lake combined made the list.

The top earner from all the municipalities was former Iroquois Falls’ CAO Osei Bosompem who made $209,484. Premier Doug Ford comparatively made $208,974. As of February, Bosompem is no longer employed by the town.

Other top-earning Iroquois Falls staff of the 60 on the list are:

Director of public works Stephen Poliquin, $114,484

Director of recreational services and now interim CAO Brian Finner, $107,166

Director of economic development William Greenway, $107,055

Treasurer Kwabena Oduro-Kontoh, $104,560

Iroquois Falls is a community of about 4,500 people. Down the road in Black River-Matheson, which has a population of around 2,500 people, the CAO also took home the biggest salary in 2023.

Two staff members from Matheson made the list. Chris Wray CAO made $208,717 in 2023 which increased over 14.6 per cent from 2022 when he made $182,107. Clerk treasurer Cassandra Child made $143,807 in 2023.

In Cochrane, two staff members also made the list. Provincial offences act manager Jocelyne Pronovost made $100,006 while Alice Mercier, the town’s clerk, made $100,006.

In Kirkland Lake, of the 28 who made the list, the top-earning staff are:

CAO Alan Smith, $162,572

Executive director of Teck Pioneer Residence Tanya Schumacher, $174,780

Platoon chief Danny Sasseville, $153,164

Platoon chief Melanie Allen, $152,137

Firefighter Mackenzie Fox, $147,313

A total of 32 staff from Kapuskasing made the list. The top earners are:

CAO Guylain Baril, $179,852

General manager of protect services Patrick Kennedy, $171,365

General manager of energy and economic development Paul Nadeau, $150,495

Fire captain Roger Isabelle, $135,543

Fire captain Luc Genier, $134,730

Top earners from the Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Cochrane (MICS) Group of Health Services are:

CEO Paul Chatelain, $231,940

Registered nurse, Judy Ives, $229,659

Registered nurse Lorraine Culleton, $193,755

Registered nurse Pauline Theriault, $191,954

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof made $137,252 while Mushkegowuk-James Bay MPP Guy Bourgouin made $116,550.

The Ontario “Sunshine” list is available at https://www.ontario.ca/public-sector-salary-disclosure/