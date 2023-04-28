FFHS’s Mean Girls is totally fetch

The cast and crew of Fort Frances High School’s production of Mean Girls got off to a hilarious start with their opening show last night. The show faithfully adapts the 2004 comedy of the same name with upbeat and sassy songs that feel like they’ve always been part of the story. Strong performances throughout helped to elicit plenty of laughs from the opening night audience. The show runs again tonight, as well as Friday and Saturday, with each night’s curtain opening at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors. You go, Glen Coco!