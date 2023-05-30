York Catholic school board votes against flying Pride flag at main office

The York Catholic District School Board has voted against flying a Pride flag outside its main office next month.

Board trustees voted 6-4 against a motion to fly the flag during a meeting Monday night that was attended by advocates, protesters and spectators.

The motion put forward by the board’s Gender, Sexuality and Catholic Education Committee asked for the Progress Pride flag to be flown outside the board’s Catholic Education Centre in June to mark Pride Month.

Several trustees spoke against the motion while others supported it during the meeting.

Trustee Michaela Barbieri said she was against the motion because it didn’t do much to address the struggles and challenges LGBTQ youth face in Catholic schools.

Trustee Jennifer Wigston, who supported the motion, said flying the Pride flag would promote a safe and welcoming school environment.