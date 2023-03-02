Toronto man faces 96 charges in Toronto sexual assault investigation

TORONTO – A man who allegedly lured and exploited children across Ontario both in person and online is facing 96 charges in a sexual assault investigation, Toronto police said Wednesday as they urged more potential victims to come forward.

Police said Daniel Langdon, 31, created multiple aliases on at least eight different social media applications, such as Snapchat and TikTok, and edited photos of himself to appear younger before allegedly luring children and teens.

Investigators said the young- est alleged victim is believed to be a seven-year-old who was allegedly assaulted at a local park while the oldest was a 17-year-old.

“There are multiple young victims,” Det. Vijay Shetty said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Shetty said police began investigating after getting a tip in December from police in Thunder Bay, Ont., about a luring and sexual assault case involving a young person.

Two months later, Shetty said, police issued multiple search warrants at a northwest Toronto home where investigators found several electronic devices containing a large amount of sexual exploitation material and evidence of other abuse.

Langdon was arrested Feb. 7 and faces a total of 96 charges so far, police said. The alleged offences took place between April 2021 and February, police said.

The charges include 39 counts of sexual assault, 39 counts of sexual interference, five counts of making child pornography, eight counts of administering a noxious substances and one count of luring, Shetty said.

Langdon allegedly used aliases such as “Daniel Orilla,” “Epicmania” and “Sam Lennox,” as well as different email addresses.

Police believe there are more alleged victims and want them to come forward, Shetty said.

Langdon was charged in 2016 with possession of child pornography and making child pornography but police did not provide more details on that investigation.

Shetty warned parents about the dangers that come with letting children use social media.

“Always have that open communication with your kids no matter what,” Shetty said.

“Be aware kids are going to be on their devices, Just have that constant communication and know who your kids’ friends are, teach them the dos and don’ts of how to interact with strangers on the Internet.”