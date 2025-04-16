Yuk-Sem Won (NDP)

I am a labour litigator for OPSEU and a Negotiations instructor at Confederation College. I have built a career on finding solutions in complex, high-stakes environments. I have fought for workers’ rights, advocated for fair opportunities, and worked across differences to drive meaningful change. Navigating systems fraught with conflict, I remain focused on protecting rights and ensuring fairness for all. Born and raised in Northern Ontario, I understand the needs of people who live and work in our communities. As a community leader and justice advocate for over 15 years, I want to be your voice in Parliament, ensuring that we are not forgotten. Government should serve all people, ensuring no one is left behind. I am committed to strengthening the economy, defending and building our health care system, and advancing meaningful Reconciliation. Northwestern Ontario deserves a representative who leads with integrity and determination. My leadership is about building a strong, united, and inclusive Canada—where every voice matters and communities thrive together. I truly believe politics should focus on solutions rather than division, and that real change requires new representation. Now is the time to act. When times get tough, the NDP is there to fight for what matters to you.

Many Canadians are struggling as the cost of living for basic necessities rises, making each paycheque feel like it has less and less buying power. How will you work to address the high cost of living in northwestern Ontario?

People across the country are paying more at the grocery till and walking away with fewer bags. With a full-time job, you should be able to buy groceries, pay the rent or mortgage and bills, and have enough left over to save. But people are losing hope. While you cut back and make tough choices for your family, big corporations are raking in record profits— in 2023, the grocery sector made a whopping $6 billion in profit.

I will fight to:

Scrap the GST on grocery meals, diapers, kids’ clothes, and more.

Implement a price gap on essential items so working families can put food on the table for less.

End the free ride big grocery chains are getting by bringing in more price transparency, stopping shrinkflation, and increasing fines for price fixing.

More specifically, how will your party work to protect and support low and fixed-income families and individuals in times of economic hardship?

Canadians are working hard and doing everything right. That should mean something—you should be able to get ahead. A decent job should get you a home that fits your family, a fridge full of groceries, paid bills, and enough left over to save a little. When New Democrats fight, Canadians win. Since the last election, New Democrats used their power to help lower your monthly bills:

We delivered on a national dental care program, which saves your family $1,700 a year and gave over 3.3 million people access to a dentist.

We delivered on a national pharmacare program, which will make birth control and diabetes medication free for everyone.

We delivered on a $500 Canada Housing Benefit that helped over 1.8 million people pay their rent or mortgage.

I will continue as a New Democrat to hold all decision-makers accountable in government, for people should not be left holding the bill while corporations make record profits. We need to ensure that any decisions made need to be balanced with the impact to the people, families and workers. When some parties are in it for the bankers and lobbyists, I will be there to ensure people are protected and their voices are heard. I will be there to make sure Northwestern Ontario, the people, families, workers and communities are not forgotten or disregarded as we tackle this affordability crisis for all of us!

With Canada facing uncertainty from the U.S. administration, how will you aid border communities, like those in the Rainy River District, in not only navigating U.S. tariffs, but helping them to thrive amid the tariffs?

We are proud Canadians, and we have shown that we are resilient and willing to stand up to bullies. We take care of each other and defend our nation. With friends, families, and cross-border economic relationships, we have felt the disappointment of the disrespect the U.S. administration has shown to their closest neighbors, especially in the Rainy River District. But we have also seen folks come together to show that we stand together through this storm, both as Canadians and as neighbors.

We must show our economic strength by coming together with a solid plan that includes:

A Build Canadian and Buy Canadian strategy across the country.

Ensure a strong supply chain with global partners.

Increase Canadian content in any government contracts and procurement.

Provide supports for industries and businesses to weather the storm and come out strong.

Reform the Employment Insurance (EI) system to remove barriers for contractors, self-employed, and precarious workers for those at risk of losing their jobs.

Rent and housing costs in the district are high, and many young Canadians are feeling like home ownership is out of reach, how will your party work to address the housing crisis specifically in the north?

The dream of homeownership is slipping away from young families, workers, and seniors — and this is especially true in the North, where housing shortages and high costs are pushing people out of their communities. Under Conservative and Liberal governments, housing costs have skyrocketed while wages have failed to keep up.

We have a plan to turn this around by putting people over profits:

Stop tax breaks for the wealthiest developers who only build luxury housing.

Invest in public, not-for-profit, and co-op housing to create truly affordable homes in the North and across Canada.

Implement strong rent controls to protect tenants from being priced out of their communities.

Build more homes that people can afford, faster — including targeted investments in northern communities.

Support first-time homebuyers to reach their dream of owning a home, no matter where they live.

Create a housing market for people, not for corporate landlords.

Stop renoviction and lower your rent.

There was a time when affordable starter homes were within reach. We need to bring back that reality for the North and for all Canadians by prioritizing people over profits.

The shortage of medical professionals in the north is far reaching, and seniors are poised to be uniquely affected as the retirement and older population grows. How will you advocate for seniors to be able to access appropriate medical care in a timely fashion?

Canadians pride themselves on their public health care, and we believe in taking care of each other. But seeing a doctor has become harder and harder for everyone, especially in Thunder Bay-Rainy River. Everyone is worried about whether they’ll be able to receive the care they need. Emergency Rooms are closing across the country, and wait times are longer and longer. Across the region, we are feeling the impact of underfunding and closing of health services, including understaffing of hospitals, closing of paramedic services, and a lack of retention and recruitment of health professionals to our communities.

Protecting public health means having the guts to defend it and coming up with solutions that will ensure that health care is there for you when and where you need it with your health card, not your credit card.

Because of New Democrats, the government implemented dental care and better access to birth control and diabetes medications.

We need to:

Improve the working conditions for health care professionals, which will both improve patient outcomes and reduce burnout among doctors and nurses.

Work with provinces and territories to recruit, retrain, and retain more doctors and nurses to work across our region.

Strengthen the Canada Health Act to stop the expansion of for-profit health care and include strong accountability measures toward improving and transforming our health services to meet the population’s needs.

Invest in better home care and long-term care so our elders aren’t spending months in hospital beds waiting for a spot.

Implement free prescribed medication so no one must choose between taking the medication they need and paying their rent.

In brief, why should the people of the Rainy River District vote for you to be their representative in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River Riding?

I feel I must add a response about our commitment to the First Nations People and communities of the region and across Canada. We cannot ignore the ongoing harms of colonization. As a settler and ally, I believe that reconciliation must be at the center of government policy, not just a talking point.

As a New Democrat, I commit fully to:

Clean water, safe housing, healthcare, and education for Indigenous communities.

Meaningful consultation and Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) for projects like the Ring of Fire mining development.

Adequate funding for health services, education, social supports, economic prosperity and infrastructure in Indigenous communities.

Reconciliation is not just about acknowledging the past—it is about taking real action to repair the damage and build a future rooted in respect and partnership.

As an NDP candidate, I have had the opportunity to connect with communities and organizations across the region, listening to the concerns of thousands of people. Northern Ontario is built on resilience, solidarity, and community support, and people deserve a government that reflects those values.

What we need:

An affordable life for all, including universal dental care, pharmacare, and mental health services.

A strong economy that protects jobs, communities, culture, and our environment.

A government that prioritizes workers and families, not just corporate profits.

What does it mean to be Canadian?

To me, it means:

A high standard of living.

Progressive laws and human rights protections.

A strong sense of community, diversity, and social justice.

A belief that when we support those in need, we all thrive.

We cannot let fear divide us, hate weaken us, or bullies intimidate us. I am running for the NDP because I believe in a Canada that is fair, inclusive, and just for all. Let’s build a better future—together.