Sabrina Ree (PPC)

I am a principled advocate for our community. From organizing student rallies for equal rights to championing real moral values, I have never shied away from standing up for my values & beliefs.

Growing up on a family farm in the Thunder Bay area, I learned the importance of active hard work, faith, family, freedom, and community from a young age.

I am an active member of my community, having served on the Oliver Agricultural Society Board and I volunteer with the local fire department as an Emergency First Responder.

My experience working in healthcare, primarily as a lab technician and personal support worker, have left me with quality control management, analytical, assessment, process management, and high degree of organizational skills, along with interpretation and diagnostic skills. I’m a people person motivated to serve my community

I am a wife mother of four. My husband and I pride ourselves on raising our children to be strong principled, law abiding, respectful, moral, and productive individual members of our community.

I stand up with a strong voice to defend our rights and freedoms. I will work hard to lower taxes, shrink inflated government, bureaucracy, waste and inefficiency. I am involved in protection of our Canadian traditions and values. With my diverse background and unwavering principles, I am ready to tackle the challenges facing our community head-on.

I help build up our community through my huge community network. My philosophy is there no i in TEAM. As Team Work makes Dream Work.

I want to work for and serve my community to stimulate growth and make it better for the next generation.

Why vote for Sabrina Ree?

Sabrina Ree will bring Hope for the future by changing the following key items:

My Economic policy will

Cut Federal personal income tax by 18%

End All Carbon Tax

Remove the GST from all agriculture and trucking industries and products

required to operate these businesses

Remove the GST from all residential construction projects & materials

Reduce income tax for Seniors to 15% of gross income

Small businesses $200,000.00 annual revenue GST exemption

legislate mandatory fiscal responsibility in all government finance

My Government Policy

All senior bureaucrats will have performance based compensation with minimum and maximum performance expectations

Federal health care funding geared & subject to priority on:

1. Patient Care

2. Patient Outcomes

3. Shortest wait time based on critical need

4. Fiscally responsible & medical innovation

5. People First & Continuous improvement

Build Energy Pipelines ensure tide water access

Cease Foreign dependence on energy

Disallow Foreign corporate policy to dictate Canadian Government policy

Take control of Immigration allowing 250,000 annually to ensure our health care and housing is sustainable

Get government out of the way of business, end onerous regulation, and gate keeper policies

Smaller Government

Fiscal & financial responsibility means operating as a utility verses hand outs

Remove the overburden of regulation and red tape

All regulation & legislation must have Canadian people before profit mandate

Must reduce cost and/or improve the lives of all Canadians

Remove censorship on the flow of information and discord on a people first non-threatening manner

Take control of all government department spending & productivity

Create mandated bureaucrat performance efficiency

Revamp all Ethics laws and codes of conduct expectations for all elected officials

Reform the Senate

Commit to recall legislation

Simplify the income and excise tax codes

Remove all inter-provincial trade barriers

Government will become by the people for the people

Voters have voted for the same two parties for over 150 years in Canada. Canada has now lost a decade to a system that fails to serve the people. In fact it robs our tax treasury and doubles our debt.

If elected will put forth a plan to support our small businesses with $200,000 annual revenue GST

exemption, and legislate mandatory fiscal responsibility in all government finance.

If elected in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River, area I will champion these priorities and policies. My team and I will work tirelessly to support the people in my riding and I will put our families, industries and small businesses first and I work to restore unity to my communities, which I proudly serve, without increasing debt.