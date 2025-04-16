Marcus Powlowski (LPC)

Marcus was born in Fort William and raised in a family that believed in hard work and helping others. He learned early on what it means to be part of a community. His grandmother’s corner store, Annie’s Confectionery, on East Brock Street wasn’t just a business — it was a gathering place. His grandfather fixed shoes and later helped keep the trains running. That spirit of service, of being there when people need you, has shaped every step of his journey.

Marcus has seen the world — he studied at University of Toronto, Harvard and Georgetown, practiced medicine in remote countries, and earned degrees in law and public health — but he’s always come back to one truth: home matters. That’s why, in 2003, he brought his young family back to Thunder Bay and spent the next 15 years caring for patients in the ER. Marcus didn’t just treat broken bones and high fevers — he listened to people’s worries, their stories, their hopes. Those conversations still guide him today as he works to bring the voices of Thunder Bay–Rainy River to Ottawa.

In Parliament, Marcus keeps that same sense of duty close to heart. He believes public service means using your position to make life better for others, not just in speeches, but in the everyday work that often goes unseen. He fights for better healthcare, stronger support for rural and northern communities, and a future where families feel secure and heard. As a father of six and a proud hockey dad, Marcus knows what’s at stake. He’s running for re-election because he still believes in showing up for his neighbours, his community, and the place that will always be home.

On the Cost of Living in Northwestern Ontario

I hear it every day — from families stretching their paycheques, seniors worried about affording groceries, and young people wondering if they’ll ever own a home. The rising cost of living is hitting people hard, and I get it. As a father of six, I know what it’s like to worry about the basics and to want a secure, stable future for your family.

For me, addressing the cost of living starts with making sure the people of Northwestern Ontario are not forgotten about. That means fighting for more affordable housing, better access to childcare, and stronger public services so that no one has to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table. I’ve worked hard to bring meaningful federal investments to our region that reflect the realities we face in the North.

In 2024, I secured $20.7 million through the Government’s Housing Accelerator Fund to fast-track the construction of affordable homes in our riding. I also advocated for a $120 million investment in a new lithium refinery, bringing good-paying jobs to our community and strengthening our local economy. And because easing the pressure on families goes beyond just housing and jobs, our party has championed programs like expanded dental care and the National School Food Program, which will provide healthy meals to up to 400,000 students across Canada, ensuring kids are fed and families feel some relief.

This isn’t about short-term fixes — it’s about securing our economic future and protecting Canadian jobs. Mark Carney is the leader to do just that. I’ll keep fighting in Ottawa to make life more affordable and secure for everyone in Northwestern Ontario.

Supporting Low and Fixed-Income Families

Prime Minister Carney has already announced a tax cut that will benefit working Canadians, a one-year increase to the Guaranteed Income Supplement, expansions to affordable housing programs, and new investments to grow Canadian jobs and strengthen our economy. Programs like the Canadian Dental Care Plan and $10-a-day childcare show how committed our government is to supporting low- and middle-income families.

However, tariffs remain one of the greatest threats facing Canadian families in 2025. Donald Trump and U.S. tariffs will reshape the global economy, and nothing is more important to the well-being of Canadian families than how we steer our economy through this new reality.

Nobody is better equipped to negotiate with Donald Trump than Mark Carney. And no one is better prepared to diversify our economy and build new partnerships than Mark Carney. His leadership will ensure that Canadian families are protected and supported, no matter what challenges lie ahead.

Supporting Border Communities Amid U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Carney is uniquely qualified to guide Canada through this crisis. He has a proven track record, having led Canada through the 2008 financial crisis as Governor of the Bank of Canada, and stabilizing the British economy during Brexit as Governor of the Bank of England.

Prime Minister Carney is not only the best person to negotiate with Donald Trump — he has a plan to position Canada’s economy for long-term success.

We need to build new partnerships with countries that share our values and become less dependent on the U.S., even as we maintain our important relationship as neighbours and partners. We will engage with the U.S. — but on our terms. During this transition, Prime Minister Carney’s plan will protect our workers and ensure that border communities, like those in the Rainy River District, are not left behind. With his leadership, we’ll keep goods moving, support local businesses, and seize new opportunities so our communities can thrive, not just survive.

Tackling the Housing Crisis in the North

The rising cost of rent and homeownership is a real concern for families and young people in Northwestern Ontario. Too many feel like owning a home is out of reach — and it’s not hard to see why. That’s why a Mark Carney government is committed to tackling the housing crisis head-on and ensuring everyone in Northwestern Ontario has the opportunity to thrive.

We have a plan to double the rate of home building across Canada and remove the GST for first-time homebuyers on homes under $1 million. This will make a real difference for young people and families in our region. We’re also addressing the unique housing needs of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, ensuring access to safe, affordable homes that support self- determination.

We’ll remove barriers to construction, support non-profit builders, and double the amount of community and co-op housing to deliver permanently affordable homes. By expanding access to funding and low-interest loans through CMHC, we’ll help small builders get more homes on the market, faster. And by improving energy efficiency, we’ll lower living costs and promote sustainability in our communities.

With these investments and actions, a Liberal government will make homeownership more attainable, especially in the North, where it’s needed most. We’ll work to ensure every Canadian, no matter their background or where they live, has a place they can truly call home.

Ensuring Seniors Have Access to Healthcare

I’ve long been a strong advocate for internationally trained physicians (ITPs) who are unable to practice in Canada. It’s unacceptable that over 3,500 internationally trained doctors in Ontario and Quebec — many with years of experience — are working in jobs unrelated to healthcare, while communities like ours face a doctor shortage.

We need to increase medical school enrollments, streamline licensing processes, reduce costs, and create clear, accessible pathways to get these professionals working in our healthcare system.

Exams can cost thousands of dollars, creating unnecessary barriers. Fixing this is common sense, and it will help fill critical gaps in care.

Beyond physicians, we must expand access to nurse practitioners, dentists, social workers, psychologists, and other essential healthcare providers. We need full primary care teams in communities like Fort Frances, Rainy River, and Atikokan, that means we also need to continue to bring in skilled immigrants to work as nurses, PSW’s and paramedics. Every senior deserves access to the care they need, when they need it, close to home. I will continue fighting for solutions that meet the needs of our rural and northern communities.

Why vote Liberal?

Two words: Mark Carney

President Trump has unleashed a global trade war, threatening thousands of Canadian jobs, our economy, and the global economy. The big question is who do we want at the table across from Trump and Elon Musk?

I can’t think of a better leader for these times than Mark Carney, with his vast experience as Governor of the central banks of Canada and England. In an economic crisis, who better to lead us through these challenges than man who guided Canada through the financial crisis of 2008 and the UK through Brexit? If you want to win a trade war, send an accomplished, globally acclaimed economist to a trade war — not a professional sloganeer.

Why vote for Marcus Powlowski?

Simply put, a vote for me is a vote for Mark Carney. Just as I have for the past six years, I will continue to tenaciously keep the interests of the Rainy River District on the Government’s agenda in Ottawa. I’ve fought hard to get a commitment from the Federal Government to address the international bridge issue. And I secured the cooperation of the RCMP to increase their presence along our border. Furthermore, with President Trump seeking to renegotiate the Canada United States Mexico Free Trade Agreement — I’ll make sure the fish in our waters bring benefits to Canadians rather than Americans.

With these and other matters, I will always take the time to understand the issues and ensure that challenges we face in Northwestern Ontario are addressed in Ottawa. Getting Ottawa to listen isn’t always easy, it requires is a Member of Parliament who insists on getting results and a leader who will listen and put people above politics. I know Mark Carney and I are the best choice for this.