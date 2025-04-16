Brendan Hyatt (CPC)

I’ve proudly called Thunder Bay – Rainy River home for over five decades. This is where I’ve built my life, raised my family, and developed a deep understanding of the challenges we face as a community. I know what matters to the people here, and I believe it’s time for a strong voice in Ottawa — someone who’s ready to fight for real results.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of leading large teams of employees and managing multimillion-dollar budgets. Whether in education, municipal government, or community leadership, I’ve always focused on solving problems and delivering outcomes that make life better for the people I serve.

My work has taken me from the council chambers as Deputy Reeve of the Township of LaVallee to the classroom and boardroom as Director of Education for The Northwest Catholic District School Board. These experiences have taught me how to navigate tough challenges, advocate for what’s right, and make smart, strategic decisions — all skills I’ll bring with me to Ottawa.

I care deeply about Northwestern Ontario, and making sure families have access to the opportunities they need to succeed. And as a grandfather, every moment I spend with my granddaughter reminds me why this work matters so much — because it’s about the future we’re building for the next generation.

I’m ready to get to work — to be your voice, your advocate, and your partner in building a better future for Thunder Bay – Rainy River.

Let’s build the North together.

Many Canadians are struggling as the cost of living for basic necessities rises, making each paycheque feel like it has less and less buying power. How will you work to address the high cost of living in northwestern Ontario?

“Canadians are working harder but falling further behind as the cost of living continues to rise. A Common-Sense Conservative government will take decisive action to ease this burden and make life more affordable for everyone. Our plan includes:

Axing the carbon tax once and for all, which will immediately reduce the cost of gas, groceries, and home heating, providing much-needed relief for rural and working families.

Reducing the lowest income tax bracket to 12.5%, so hard-working Canadians keep more of what they earn, allowing them to better support their families.

Allowing seniors to earn up to $34,000 tax-free, helping them retire with the financial peace of mind they deserve, without the added worry of high taxes.

Eliminating the GST on new homes up to $1.3 million, making homeownership more accessible for Canadian families and easing the affordability crisis.

These policies will lower the cost of living, reduce taxes on essential goods like home heating, and put more money in the pockets of Canadians. It’s time for a government that works for you — one that helps families, workers, and seniors get ahead, not just get by.”

More specifically, how will your party work to protect and support low and fixed-income families and individuals in times of economic hardship?

“A Common-Sense Conservative government is committed to restoring affordability for Canadians. We understand that Canadians are working harder but struggling as the cost of living rises. That’s why we’re taking bold action to ease the burden and make life more affordable for all.

First, we will axe the carbon tax once and for all, which will lower the costs of gas, groceries, and home heating—especially helping rural and working families who are hit the hardest. We’ll also reduce the lowest income tax bracket to 12.5%, allowing hard-working Canadians to keep more of every dollar they earn, improving their financial security.

To make homeownership more attainable, we will eliminate the GST on new homes up to $1.3 million, which will ease the financial burden on families looking to buy their first home.

For seniors, we will protect OAS, GIS, and CPP, keep the retirement age at 65, and allow seniors to keep growing their RRSPs until the age of 73—helping them save longer and enjoy a more secure retirement.

These are just some of the steps we’ll take to put more money back in Canadians’ pockets, lower living costs, and ensure that families and seniors can thrive, no matter where they live.”

With Canada facing uncertainty from the U.S. administration, how will you aid border communities, like those in the Rainy River District, in not only navigating U.S. tariffs, but helping them to thrive amid the tariffs?

“A Conservative government has a clear plan to restore economic prosperity to Canada. We’ll remove interprovincial trade barriers to allow businesses to thrive and grow across the country, creating jobs and fostering economic unity. We’ll also create the Canada First Energy Corridor to strengthen our energy infrastructure, making it easier to move Canadian resources to market while promoting energy security and job creation. By repealing Bill C-69, we’ll cut the red tape holding back major projects, ensuring that we can build the infrastructure and resource development that Canada needs to stay competitive. Additionally, we’ll fast-track permits for the Ring of Fire, unlocking critical minerals and creating thousands of good-paying jobs, while positioning Canada as a leader in clean technology. These initiatives will drive investment, create jobs, and ensure Canadian industries remain competitive on the global stage.”

Rent and housing costs in the district are high, and many young Canadians are feeling like home ownership is out of reach, how will your party work to address the housing crisis specifically in the north?

“A Common-Sense Conservative government will make homeownership more affordable for Canadians by removing the tax on all new homes up to $1.3 million. This policy will help reduce the financial burden on homebuyers, particularly in high-demand areas, and give families a better opportunity to invest in their future. Homeownership should be within reach for all Canadians, and this plan will help make that a reality by ensuring that more people can purchase a home and build stronger communities.”

The shortage of medical professionals in the north is far reaching, and seniors are poised to be uniquely affected as the retirement and older population grows. How will you advocate for seniors to be able to access appropriate medical care in a timely fashion?

“A Conservative government will introduce the Blue Seal Program to fast-track foreign-trained doctors and nurses, helping to address the critical shortages in healthcare across Canada, especially in underserved areas like the Thunder Bay–Rainy River riding. This program will ensure that healthcare professionals who are already trained and qualified abroad can quickly contribute to our healthcare system, reducing wait times and improving access to timely, appropriate care. This initiative will be especially beneficial for our seniors, who deserve access to high-quality care close to home. No one should have to travel long distances or wait for months to see a doctor — our seniors and families deserve better, and this program will help make that a reality.”

In brief, why should the people of the Rainy River District vote for you to be their representative in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River Riding?

“As Canada stands at a critical crossroads, we face challenges that demand strong leadership, fiscal responsibility, and bold solutions. I am running as the Conservative candidate because I believe we need a government that prioritizes the needs of Canadians, restores financial stability, and secures a prosperous future for our country. If elected, I will ensure Thunder Bay – Rainy River has a voice in Ottawa that is never ignored.

Having proudly called Thunder Bay – Rainy River home for over five decades, I know this community and the challenges we face. This is where I’ve raised my family, built my life, and worked alongside many of you. I understand the struggles, and I also know what we are capable of when we come together. Our community deserves a strong voice in Ottawa — one that is ready to deliver real, lasting results.

With years of experience leading teams of over 300 employees and managing multimillion-dollar budgets, I’ve proven that I can solve problems and achieve outcomes. Whether in education, municipal government, or community leadership, my focus has always been on delivering practical solutions that improve the lives of those I serve. I’m committed to making sure the people of Thunder Bay – Rainy River are not just heard, but truly represented.

I deeply care about Northwestern Ontario and ensuring our families have access to the opportunities they need to succeed. Under a Conservative government, I am committed to restoring affordability and bringing real prosperity to our region. I believe Thunder Bay – Rainy River can thrive and become one of the most prosperous areas in Canada. By empowering families and communities, we can build a stronger North and ensure a bright future for all.

Here’s what I will focus on:

Making life more affordable for hardworking families, so you can keep more of what you earn.

Building a stronger energy sector to unlock Canada’s resources, reduce our reliance on foreign markets, and create good jobs here at home.

Keeping our communities safe by ensuring that violent offenders are held accountable and never walk free again.

I’m ready to work for you — to be your advocate and partner in building a better future for Thunder Bay – Rainy River. Let’s build the North together.”