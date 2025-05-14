The Salvation Army Fort Frances and one of its employees are both recipients of special recognition for the hard work they have done and continue to do within the region.

Salvation Army Fort Frances was recently recognized with a Certificate of Accreditation from Food Banks Canada, the organization working throughout the nation with provincial and municipal organizations to help end food insecurity for all Canadians.

Ryan Daw, the Community and Family Services Co-ordinator for the local Salvation Army branch, noted the Accreditation is a recognition from the organization that the work being done in Fort Frances is to the highest standard.

“Food Banks Canada was here to present us with our certification that we met the guidelines for the excellence of standards in our community for our food bank,” he said.

“So we passed our certification. That means we meet all the guidelines for healthy, nutritious meals for the district.”

Daw explained that the local Salvation Army is part of the National Food Bank System, and the accreditation will allow them to bring in large quantities of food to help stock up not only their own food bank, but also to support other partners in the community.

“They offer quite a large quantity of food that is distributed through Food Banks Canada, and we look forward to building our relationship with them more, and bringing those healthy, nutritious meals to the residents of Fort Frances, for those that are in need,” Daw said.

It’s not simply that more food will be able to pass through the Salvation Army on its way to those in need in the community. The Accreditation also ensures the food that goes out meet strict quality control standards set by Food Banks Canada. The increased volume of food will be particularly helpful as Daw noted the food bank continues to see heavy use by those in need.

“The food bank has a lot of pressure put on it,” he said.

“Right now we’re averaging about 2,000 to 2,200 pounds of food per month, and that’s not including the agencies and other places we’re subsidizing like the high school to make sure that everybody’s got healthy, nutritious meals. There is a huge need.”

Salvation Army Fort Frances Corps Officer Arthur Heathcote noted that the Accreditation is proof that the Salvation Army takes their responsibilities to helping those in need seriously, and continues to work to make sure they help as many people as they can.

“Feeding the hungry is not only our biblical mandate (Isaiah 58: 6-7) but it takes a community working together to make this happen,” Heathcote said.

“Our corporate and individual community regularly support our food bank by donating food and financial donations. Accreditation is our way of valuing their commitment. They do their part – which means, we need to do ours. Certification means that we are able to access even more healthy, nutritional food for distribution and purposefully aim for the highest of health and safety standards to our clients. Additionally, surplus food is provided to other partner agencies in the District, who are combating food insecurity, before it spoils. We are grateful to Food Banks Canada and Feed Ontario for their dedication to ensuring Ontarians are supported through agencies like ours.”

However, the organization is not the only one being recognized.

Daw himself was the recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal, an honour bestowed upon 30,000 individuals in honour of the coronation of a new sovereign of Canada. Daw was nominated for the recognition by Feed Ontario, a provincial organization working towards the same goals as Food Banks Canada, for the work he has done to better the community and those in need.

“You have been honoured in the Community Service and Philanthropy category for your exceptional efforts to combat food insecurity within your community,” read a letter from Feed Ontario that accompanied his medal.

Salvation Army Fort Frances Community and Family Services Co-ordinator Ryan Daw, left, posed for a photo with Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, as well as an award of achievement statuette from Feed Ontario and his King Charles III Coronation Medal, for which he was nominated by the same organization for his social work done in the District. – Ken Kellar photo

“Your work is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for the positive impact you continue to make.”

Daw said he learned about the honour only a few weeks ago, and that it makes him feel “appreciated by the community” for the work that he has done.

Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas was more effusive with his praise, noting that Daw has and continues to make significant impacts to those in need in the town, calling his recognition well deserved.

“The King Charles the Third coronation medal is not given out lightly” Hallikas said.

“It’s given to folks in various communities for their contribution to country and community, and I would describe Ryan as one of our unsung Community Heroes. He’s mentioned very modestly that he got the award for his social work, but it goes a lot deeper than that. Not only does he feed our hungry, he finds them housing, he finds them job opportunities. He assists them to get legal help if they need it. I serve on a number of committees, and when I go to these committees, who do I see? I see Ryan. As an example, he’s serving on the human trafficking coalition, giving of his time and his talents there. He’s throughout our community wherever help is needed, and he gives his time and his talents generously, without asking anything in return. He’s just there to lending a helping hand, so I would describe him as one of our community heroes.”