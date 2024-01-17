With heavy hearts the family of Yvette Lauzon would like to announce the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother on the evening of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Riverside Health Care with her family by her side. Yvette was born to the late Leonide and Valeda (Landry) Larocque in Pinewood, Ont. She was married to the Late Philip Lauzon on December 28, 1960, and lived in Fort Frances, Ontario, where they raised their family. Yvette stayed home to raise her children until Raymond was old enough to go to school. She worked at Stedman’s and Pharmasave in her earlier years and as a crossing guard for children going to and from school.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, ceramics and crocheting. She always made sure each one of us were taken care of and we will miss her dearly.

Yvette is survived by her two boys Allan and Raymond of Fort Frances; daughter Tina (Scott) Birnie of International Falls and her beloved granddaughter Ashley-Rae of Bemidji, Minn., who she was so proud of fulfilling her lifelong dream of being a Registered Nurse; sister Elise Boyda of Atikokan; sisters-in-law Margaret Larocque and Margurite Larocque of Rainy River and Judy Rissanen of Dryden, Ont.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Philip; parents Leonide and Valeda (Landry) Larocque; daughter Carla-Mae; and siblings Orise Langlais (Leo), Phillipe Larocque, Hubert Larocque, Theresa Gullekson (Paul) and Emil Tyhy; and brother-in-law Frank Boyda.

At Yvette’s request there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.