The family of Willis “Willie” McGinnis are saddened to announce his passing on September 26, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Willie was born in Atikokan, Ontario, on May 16, 1954. Willie took great pride in his traditional dancing, attending powwows and he was especially proud of his family and his 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They will always remember their grandfather’s sense of humour and how funny he was and how they made him laugh. Willie shared his memories and knowledge with his family and could make a joke in any situation. Coming home to his people in Manitou was very important to Willie.