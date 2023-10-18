WILLIAM DOBRANSKY

In the early morning hours at Rainy Crest Long Term Care Home, September 27, 2023, in his 92nd year our father William (Bill) Dobransky peacefully completed his earthly journey. Born on June 12, 1931, to immigrant parents Mike and Anna, Dad grew up on the family farm in the north end of Fort Frances. In June of 1951, he began his work career at Boise Cascade Canada Ltd., and retired on June 30, 1991, after 40 years of service. Dad enjoyed cooking Ukrainian dishes passed on to him by his mother. Perohy, holubtsi, chicken soup and apple pie were some of his specialties. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed talking about his past outings. Dad was also a member of the St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

In August 2013, Dad was struck with Myasthenia Gravis and after a year in hospital in Thunder Bay battling this rare autoimmune disorder he returned home. Requiring twenty-four hour care, he was moved to Rainy Crest. His health never fully recovered but he was still able to enjoy day trips to Fortune Bay and meals at the Mekong and Flint House with Jackie. As Jackie’s health began to fail during COVID, her daughter made the difficult decision to bring her mother to Montreal, Quebec, to be near her for care. Jackie called every night and sung to dad, this always cheered him up and made his day.

Bill is survived by his wife Jackie; his three sons Bob (Bridget), their children Heather (Jorma), Paul (Victoria); John (Teresa), their children Corey (Allison), Riley (Braeden); Bill (Maria), their children Holley and Kailey; nine great-grandchildren; sister Bernice Carlson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dad was predeceased by his parents; his sister Mary O’Brien; and brother John.

Cremation has taken place and at dad’s request, he will be laid to rest with his beloved mother.

A private family graveside service will be held on October 23, 2023, at the Riverview Cemetery, Fort Frances.

A come and go Tea of Remembrance for extended family and friends will be held on October 23, 2023, at La Place Rendez-Vous (La Verendrye room), from 2:00-5 pm.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

“Rest in peace Dad, we love you”