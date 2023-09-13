William “Bill” Spuzak, 97, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Marie, of Fort Frances. Bill is also survived by his daughter Kathy Lund (Patrick) of Stillwater, Minnesota, and his son Rick (Linda), of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy; and his sister Mary LeDuc.

Bill lived a long and happy life and died peacefully at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances. Bill had been in the hospital since late June of 2023 due to complications arising from a fall at home.