William “Bill” Spuzak, 97, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Marie, of Fort Frances. Bill is also survived by his daughter Kathy Lund (Patrick) of Stillwater, Minnesota, and his son Rick (Linda), of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy; and his sister Mary LeDuc.
Bill lived a long and happy life and died peacefully at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances. Bill had been in the hospital since late June of 2023 due to complications arising from a fall at home.
Bill, the youngest of two children, was born in Fort Frances on July 28, 1926, to Ukranian immigrants. He began working for the Boise Cascade Corporation and the Ontario-Minnesota Pulp and Paper Company in 1944. He retired in 1987.
Bill was a friendly and affable man who enjoyed talking to people wherever he went. He especially liked chatting with friends and neighbours, often over an afternoon beer. Bill loved watching hockey and was a lifelong Maple Leafs fan. Bill also enjoyed being at the cabin on Prospect Bay, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Bill’s patient, kind, and fun-loving nature made him perfectly suited for grandfatherhood. He was a cherished Gege to his seven grandchildren, Billy (Anna), Sabrinna (Lacey), Bobby, Elizabeth (Lance), Micheal, Sarah (Luke), and Blake; as well as six great-granchildren. He will be deeply missed.
