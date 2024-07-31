Wegozisimin, Washushk doodem

Wegozisimin, Washushk doodem, William (Bill) Richard Mainville began his travel into the spirit world on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Bill was born on January 4, 1986, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, along with his twin sister Tonilynn (Jay) to Donna Mainville and Richard Morrison. He also treasured his close bond with his other siblings James (Brian) and John (Agnieszka) Mainville. He also had a big, loving family that consisted of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bill was a kind man with a big heart, who loved his family dearly. Bill’s sense of purpose in life was simple, to provide love and care for all his children. Seeing his kids smile warmed his heart and he would do anything to keep their smile going. When his children were not around him, they were never far from his heart as he would love telling stories about them. Bill had a special relationship with his daughter Makoonse, his side kick, since the day she was born. Bill leaves his children Angel, Stormie, Makoonse, Taven, William, Bentley, Bessie, Grayson, Ziigwan, Jorelle and Paisley to carry on his memory.

Bill (also known as Gozis by some) had a powerful gift of humour that he would use to bring laughter to everyone around him. His jokes could stick with you for days after he told them and that was the kind of joy that he brought to this world. Bill worked many years as an ishkaabewis, helping mainly his father but others as well, taking care of many people that needed healing. This is where he became a great knowledge holder himself of the Anishinaabe culture, which showed in his passion for ceremonies, drumming, and singing. His passion also showed in the gift he had for making beautiful hand drums and pipes. He enjoyed the life on the Pow wow trail, which brought him all over Canada and the U.S. and this gave him, and the ones he travelled with, all kinds of stories and life experiences. He was an incredibly hard worker and a great leader that did his best in both difficult and good situations to take care of the ones he loved.

Bill will be greeted in the spirit world by his all his relations. Most of all his father Richard; nephew Hayden; his grandparents Bill and Helen Morrison and Elmer and Bessie Mainville. His grandparents all contributed to teaching him a good way of life and were all very proud of him and recognized his gifts to help others in any way he could.

Words will never truly capture the impact and role he had within our family. He truly carried that spark of fire of the stars in his heart. So please, continue to tell stories of Bill so we can remember all the contributions he gave us to be who we are.

A traditional wake took place at the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. with a traditional service following on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Elder Albert Hunter conducted the ceremony.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.